Berkeley SkyDeck to Showcase Startups Building the Next Wave of AI

Demo Day highlights new cohort of global founders as Berkeley's innovation ecosystem continues to demonstrate economic impact

BERKELEY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2026 / As artificial intelligence and robotics rapidly reshape industries, a new cohort of global startups will take the stage at Berkeley SkyDeck's Demo Day to present technologies aimed at solving complex real-world problems. More than 1,000 investors, founders and industry leaders are expected to attend the event on April 2, featuring startups tackling challenges across AI, healthcare, enterprise software and climate technology.

This year's Batch 21 cohort represents founders from 13 countries, reflecting SkyDeck's continued role as a gateway for global entrepreneurs seeking to leverage the strengths of the UC Berkeley ecosystem. Startups debuting at Demo Day are developing technologies ranging from autonomous robotics for hospital logistics to AI platforms designed to improve industrial operations, enterprise decision making, and healthcare diagnostics. See the full list of participating startups here .

"What we're seeing right now is a new generation of founders building incredibly ambitious companies with very small teams," said Chon Tang, founding partner of Berkeley SkyDeck Fund. "AI is dramatically increasing what early-stage startups can accomplish, allowing founders to move faster from idea to product and from research to real companies. Demo Day is often where investors first see teams that could scale into major companies far faster than was possible just a few years ago."

This latest Demo Day reflects the growing scale of UC Berkeley's innovation ecosystem. Startups emerging from Berkeley programs have contributed to significant growth in the Bay Area, including supporting more than 1,000 jobs across Alameda County and generating an estimated $450-$550 million in annual economic impact. Berkeley continues to rank as the No. 1 university for producing venture-backed founders, according to PitchBook , underscoring its role as one of the world's most prolific sources of startup creation.

As UC Berkeley's largest accelerator, SkyDeck plays a central role within that ecosystem. Since launching its first Demo Day in 2016, the program has attracted thousands of applications from founders worldwide each year, while accepting fewer than 30 startups per batch. SkyDeck startups have collectively raised more than $2.7 billion in aggregate funding.

"Berkeley has built one of the most dynamic environments in the world for founders turning bold ideas into companies," said Caroline Winnett, Executive Director of Berkeley SkyDeck. "The strength of the Berkeley ecosystem lies in its openness. Entrepreneurs from across the globe come here because they can access world-class research, experienced advisors, and a deeply engaged investor community."

Demo Day marks the culmination of SkyDeck's six-month accelerator program, where founders refine their products, business models and investor pitches before presenting to the venture community. Many of the program's most successful startups secured their first major funding commitments immediately following the event. The program will begin with registration at 2:00 pm at UC Berkeley, followed by startup pitches starting at 2:30 pm. An expo and reception will follow from 4:30-6:00 pm, leading into Demo Night events that bring together investors, founders, and members of the Berkeley innovation community.

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About Berkeley SkyDeck

Berkeley SkyDeck is a leading accelerator and the global hub for entrepreneurship. As UC Berkeley's largest and most prominent accelerator, SkyDeck combines hands-on mentorship with the vast resources of its research university. SkyDeck is the only accelerator of its kind that offers the value of a dedicated investment fund alongside the resources and network of a top university. To date, SkyDeck startups have raised more than $2.7 billion in aggregate. Participating startups have access to SkyDeck's 980 advisors, 70 industry partners, and a network of more than 613,000 UC Berkeley alumni. For more information, see skydeck.berkeley.edu .

Media contact

Songue PR for Berkeley SkyDeck

skydeck@songuepr.com

SOURCE: Berkeley SkyDeck

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/berkeley-skydeck-to-showcase-startups-building-the-next-wave-of-ai-1151579