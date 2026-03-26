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ACCESS Newswire
26.03.2026 16:02 Uhr
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ARMLS Moves to an Independent Board of Directors

Broker and agent voices continue through a new advisory council.

TEMPE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2026 / ARMLS Shareholders and the Board of Directors have approved new corporate governance to shift from a primarily broker and agent led board of directors to a group of non-competitor board members (e.g. not licensed to conduct real estate transactions in Arizona). The new structure forms a smaller board of independent experts and professionals. This new board will focus on strategic, business, finance, and legal strategy, while an advisory council of brokers and agents will ensure the company stays connected to local real estate, user needs, and service improvements. Some Independent board members may be specialized experts in areas like finance or law, but all will have a firm understanding of the needs of real estate professionals.

"Strong governance only works when it balances independence with real-world insight, ARMLS is creating a structure that further separates business expertise from the practice of real estate to make more objective, forward-looking decisions while still staying grounded in the needs of the brokers and agents it serves" said Lance Billingsley, ARMLS Chair.

"This new structure makes ARMLS stronger," added Matt Consalvo, CEO. "We are creating a modern governance model that supports future growth and lowers risk while staying true to our market and the needs of those who everyday make the market work for consumers."

Applications for the new board will open in the month of April with a target date of transition of August 2026.

About ARMLS
Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service (ARMLS) is an association-owned MLS covering Arizona, providing MLS and other core services for MLS subscribers. ARMLS provides technology solutions, support, and training for 39,000 real estate professionals.

Media Contact: James Marcus, CMO, JamesM@ARMLS.com

SOURCE: ARMLS



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/armls-moves-to-an-independent-board-of-directors-1152092

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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