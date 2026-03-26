IP Infusion, a global leader in open networking software solutions, announced today a strategic partnership with EXAsystems by Energo-Tel Sp. z o.o., a wholly owned subsidiary of EXATEL. This partnership enables EXAsystems to deliver turnkey, enterprise-grade networking solutions based on IP Infusion's OcNOS open network operating system, supporting public administration, telecommunications service providers, and data center operators across Poland.

"EXAsystems is bridging the gap between network operations and system integration," said Bartosz Gajda, CEO of EXAsystems (Energo-Tel brand). "This partnership makes us the first in the region to offer a true synergy between service provider field experience and open networking tech. We deliver a seamless networking experience, from planning to deployment to operations, enabling customers to modernize with confidence."

This partnership scales EXATEL's multi-year OcNOS SP deployment, a cornerstone of its mission to establish cyber sovereignty for Poland. By transitioning from a technology consumer to an infrastructure creator, EXATEL now operates a nationwide, multi-layer EVPN-MPLS architecture spanning core, aggregation, and access domains. The network leverages carrier-grade L2/L3 routing orchestrated by EXATEL's in-house SDN controller on modern 100G and 400G whitebox platforms. Additionally, Open ZR+ optics are used for IP-over-DWDM, which consolidates network layers and maximizes fiber efficiency while maintaining full multi-vendor interoperability.

"Our engineers have worked closely with OcNOS for four years, operating it across more than 300 nodes within large-scale networks spanning Poland and international hubs," said Jacek Terpilowski, CTO of EXATEL. "We have deployed over 150 links at 400G and another 170 at 100G, creating a high-capacity backbone for mission-critical services nationwide. We are now extending that real-world operational experience to both Exatel and EXAsystems customers as a proven, carrier-grade platform."

Backed by EXATEL's nationwide optical transport infrastructure, spanning over 23,000 km of fiber and extending to key interconnection hubs in Germany and the Czech Republic, EXAsystems is uniquely positioned to support large-scale network modernization initiatives. With this strategic move, EXAsystems expands its reach as a full systems integrator, delivering carrier-grade routing, switching, EVPN-MPLS, and IP-over-DWDM transport solutions.

"More than 600 network operators worldwide already trust IP Infusion and our OcNOS open networking software to support their most demanding and mission-critical workloads," said Tom Savoie, CEO of IP Infusion. "We are pleased to see EXATEL, through its EXAsystems subsidiary, extend that trust by expanding the reach of its turnkey telecommunications and networking infrastructure solutions across Poland."

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion develops open network software solutions for carriers, service providers, and data centers. With hundreds of customers and thousands of deployments, IP Infusion leads the market in Network Operating Systems. Its flagship platform, OcNOS, empowers network operators to disaggregate their networks, streamline operations, and reduce total cost of ownership (TCO). Headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., IP Infusion is a wholly owned subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. For more information, visit www.IPInfusion.com.

About EXATEL

EXATEL is a leading Polish telecommunications operator and provider of ICT, cybersecurity, and satellite services. As a provider of critical infrastructure for public administration, security sectors, and financial institutions, EXATEL operates one of the most secure and modern fiber-optic networks in Central and Eastern Europe.

About EXAsystems (Energo-Tel brand)

EXAsystems, a fully owned subsidiary of EXATEL, is a specialized systems integrator and service provider focusing on the delivery of turnkey telecommunications and infrastructure solutions. By combining technical advisory, hardware reselling, and professional integration services, EXAsystems helps organizations build resilient network architectures. The company specializes in supporting service providers and public sector entities with end-to-end infrastructure deployments, including routing, switching, and optical transport systems.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260326419505/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Katherine Verducci, 1903 PR

kverducci@1903pr.com

408.429.5779