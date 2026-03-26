Great Pacific Gold Corp.: Great Pacific Gold Announces Upsized $20 Million Public Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Pacific Gold Corp. ("Great Pacific Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: GPAC | OTCQX: GPGCF | Germany: 0B3) is pleased to announce that, in connection with its previously announced public offering (the "Offering"), it has entered into an amended agreement with Haywood Securities Inc., on behalf of a syndicate of agents (collectively, the "Agents"), to increase the size of the Offering to up to 42,600,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.47 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to $20,022,000.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.70 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering.

The Units issuable under the Offering will be offered pursuant to a prospectus supplement (the "Supplement") to the Company's base shelf prospectus dated March 19, 2026 (the "Shelf Prospectus"). The terms of the Offering will be described in the Supplement which will be filed with the securities regulators in each of the provinces of Canada (excluding Quebec) and the Units may also be offered by way of private placement in the United States and in offshore jurisdictions in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The net proceeds from the sale of Units under the Offering will be used to advance Great Pacific Gold's gold-copper projects in Papua New Guinea, as well as for general working capital and corporate purposes, to be disclosed in the Supplement.

The Offering is expected to close on or about April 2, 2026. Closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions, including but not limited to, the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

Access to the Shelf Prospectus, the Supplement and any amendments to such documents are provided in accordance with securities legislation relating to procedures for providing access to a base shelf prospectus, a shelf prospectus supplement and any amendment thereto. The Shelf Prospectus is accessible, and the Supplement will be accessible within two business days from the date hereof, on SEDAR+. An electronic or paper copy of the Supplement, the Shelf Prospectus and any amendment to the documents may be obtained, without charge, from Haywood Securities Inc. by email at ecm@haywood.com and by providing the contact with an email address or address, as applicable.

The Units offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the Units in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

On behalf of Great Pacific Gold:

Greg McCunn

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, visit gpacgold.com or contact:

Investor Relations

Phone +1-778-262-2331

Email: info@gpacgold.com

About Great Pacific Gold

Great Pacific Gold's vision is to become the leading gold-copper development company in Papua New Guinea ("PNG"). The Company has a portfolio of exploration-stage projects in PNG, as follows:

Wild Dog Project: the Company's flagship project is located in the East New Britain Province of PNG. The project consists of a large-scale epithermal target, the Wild Dog structural corridor, stretching 15 km in strike length, with geophysical data suggesting significant depth extent. The survey also highlighted the Magiabe porphyry target, adjacent to the epithermal target and potentially 1,000 metres in diameter and over 2,000 metres deep. Drilling of the epithermal structure on the Sinivit target has yielded high-grade results, including WDG-08 which intercepted 8.4 metres at 50 g/t AuEq from 154 metres. The current drilling program will extend into 2026 with the second drill rig now operational.

the Company's flagship project is located in the East New Britain Province of PNG. The project consists of a large-scale epithermal target, the Wild Dog structural corridor, stretching 15 km in strike length, with geophysical data suggesting significant depth extent. The survey also highlighted the Magiabe porphyry target, adjacent to the epithermal target and potentially 1,000 metres in diameter and over 2,000 metres deep. Drilling of the epithermal structure on the Sinivit target has yielded high-grade results, including WDG-08 which intercepted 8.4 metres at 50 g/t AuEq from 154 metres. The current drilling program will extend into 2026 with the second drill rig now operational. Kesar Project: located in the Eastern Highlands Province of PNG and contiguous with the mine tenements of K92 Mining Inc. ("K92"), the Kesar Project is a greenfield exploration project with several high-priority targets in close proximity to the property boundary with K92. Multiple epithermal veins at Kesar are on strike and have the same orientation as key K92 deposits, such as Kora. Exploration work to date by the Company at the Kesar Project has shown that these veins have high grades of gold present in outcrop and very elevated gold in soil grades, coincident with aeromagnetic highs. The Company conducted a diamond drill program on key target areas at the Kesar Project from November 2024 to May 2025 and have developed a follow-up Phase 2 program for 2026.

located in the Eastern Highlands Province of PNG and contiguous with the mine tenements of K92 Mining Inc. ("K92"), the Kesar Project is a greenfield exploration project with several high-priority targets in close proximity to the property boundary with K92. Multiple epithermal veins at Kesar are on strike and have the same orientation as key K92 deposits, such as Kora. Exploration work to date by the Company at the Kesar Project has shown that these veins have high grades of gold present in outcrop and very elevated gold in soil grades, coincident with aeromagnetic highs. The Company conducted a diamond drill program on key target areas at the Kesar Project from November 2024 to May 2025 and have developed a follow-up Phase 2 program for 2026. Arau Project: also located in the Eastern Highlands Province of PNG, the Arau Project is south of and contiguous to the mine tenements of K92. Arau contains the highly prospective Mt. Victor exploration target with potential for a high sulphidation epithermal gold-base metal deposit. A Phase 1 Reverse Circulation drilling program was completed at Mt. Victor in August 2024, with encouraging results. The Arau Project includes the Elandora licence, which also contains various epithermal and copper-gold porphyry targets.





The Company also holds the Tinga Valley Project in PNG.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Great Pacific Gold cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by many material factors, most of which are beyond their respective control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Great Pacific Gold's limited operating history, its future financial or operating performance, its exploration and development activities on its mineral properties, costs and timing of future exploration and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Great Pacific Gold does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.