Saputo Inc. Appoints Linda Mantia to Board of Directors

MONTRÉAL, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo Inc. (TSX: SAP) (we, Saputo or the Company) announced today that Linda Mantia has been appointed to its Board of Directors as an independent director.

Ms. Mantia is a corporate director and former senior executive with experience in operations, technology, and enterprise transformation across global organizations. She currently serves on the boards of Maple Leaf Foods and Liberty Mutual Corporation, and previously served on the boards of McKesson Corporation and Dayforce Inc.

From 2016 to 2019, Ms. Mantia was Chief Operating Officer of Manulife Financial Corporation, where she led global operations and oversaw the company's digital, advanced analytics, and automation initiatives, including artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. Previously, she held senior leadership roles at Royal Bank of Canada, following earlier experience as a consultant with McKinsey & Company.

Ms. Mantia holds a law degree from Queen's University. She has been recognized twice as one of Canada's Top 100 Most Powerful Women by the Women's Executive Network.

"Linda brings extensive experience in operations, technology, and enterprise transformation across global organizations, along with considerable governance experience," said Lino A. Saputo, Executive Chair of the Board. "We are pleased to welcome her to our Board and value the perspective she will bring as Saputo continues to advance its strategic priorities."

Ms. Mantia will sit on the Company's Audit Committee.

About Saputo

Saputo, one of the top ten dairy processors in the world, produces, markets, and distributes a wide array of dairy products of the utmost quality, including cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. Saputo is a leading cheese manufacturer and fluid milk and cream processor in Canada and a leading dairy processor in Australia. In the USA, Saputo ranks among the top three cheese producers and is one of the top producers of extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products. In the United Kingdom, Saputo is the leading manufacturer of branded cheese and dairy spreads. Until the closing of the previously announced divestiture, Saputo is also the top dairy processor in Argentina. In addition to its dairy portfolio, Saputo produces, markets, and distributes a range of dairy alternative products. Saputo products are sold in several countries under market-leading brands, as well as private label brands. Saputo Inc. is a publicly traded company and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "SAP". Follow Saputo's activities at www.saputo.com or via Facebook Instagram , and LinkedIn

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