St. Louis, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2026) - National Car Rental today announced the return of its beloved ONE TWO FREE promotion after strong participation last year, offering Emerald Club members a simple way to earn promotional free rental days† from April 6, 2026 - June 7, 2026. Preregistration opens today.

During the promotional period, Emerald Club members renting in the U.S. and Canada can earn one promotional free day after every two qualifying rentals†. Each qualifying rental must be at least two consecutive days in a midsize or larger vehicle class.

Promotional free days can be redeemed anytime from April 6 - December 31, 2026, on compact through full-size vehicles at participating National Car Rental locations in the U.S and Canada. Additional terms apply.

Customers are looking for simple, meaningful rewards, and ONE TWO FREE delivers by offering an easy way to earn free days, a long redemption window and access across National Car Rental locations, giving members more flexibility and value for their upcoming trips.

"We are excited to bring back ONE TWO FREE, a program designed to help customers earn free rental days with ease," said Liz Ott, Vice President of Global Brand Strategy at Enterprise Mobility. "The goal is to make every step of the travel experience more seamless and rewarding. With ONE TWO FREE, Emerald Club members can enjoy even more perks as they hit the road."

The promotional free days are awarded in addition to the rewards and standard free days that members already earn with the loyalty program. New customers 21 years of age or older can enroll for free at EmeraldClub.com to begin enjoying these perks and register for the ONE TWO FREE promotion. Customers can learn more about Emerald Club terms and conditions at EmeraldClub.com.

St. Louis-based Enterprise Mobility manages the National Car Rental brand, which consistently ranks above the industry average for customer satisfaction. For the 10th consecutive year, National Car Rental maintained its No. 1 ranking in the 2025 Business Travel News car rental survey, and for the second year in a row, it was also recognized as the No. 1 car rental brand in the 2025 Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards. These accolades reinforce rising customer expectations for streamlined travel experiences and flexible reward options - an industry trend that ONE TWO FREE directly supports as more travelers seek immediate, easy-to-use benefits.

† Free rental days covers base rate (time and mileage) only and does not apply to applicable taxes, fees, surcharges, refueling, drop-off, delivery, youthful driver, additional driver, pick up, or one-way charges, license recoupment/air tax recovery, concession recoupment fees, airport and airport facility fees, or any optional product or service, which are the responsibility of the renter.

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National Car Rental Relaunches ONE TWO FREE Promotion to Reward Emerald Club Members with Free Rental Days

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About Enterprise Mobility

Enterprise Mobility is a leading provider of mobility solutions including car rental, fleet management, flexible vehicle hire, carsharing, vanpooling, truck rental, luxury rental, retail car sales and vehicle subscription, as well as other transportation technology services and solutions, to make travel easier and more convenient for customers. Enterprise Mobility, inclusive of its subsidiaries and franchisees, and affiliate, Enterprise Fleet Management, manage a diverse fleet of more than 2.4 million vehicles through an integrated network of over 9,500 fully staffed neighborhood and airport rental locations in more than 90 countries and territories. Privately held by the Taylor family of St. Louis, Enterprise Mobility manages the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo brands.

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Source: Enterprise Mobility