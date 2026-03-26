Brooksville, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2026) - Tersis (OTCID: TERS) today announced it has executed an exclusive agreement with Rhovia to commercialize and deploy Tucker Engineering's SynGenic V3 waste-to-energy platform, a next-generation technology engineered to convert complex waste streams into stable, continuous power infrastructure for high-demand commercial users.

Under the agreement, Tersis has identified an initial development pipeline targeting 120-180 megawatts of deployable base-load capacity across multiple sites in Florida, Georgia, Texas, the Mid-Atlantic region, and select international markets, with first project mobilizations expected within the next 12-18 months. The Company is pursuing a Southeast U.S. cluster strategy, aligning project siting with regions experiencing accelerating grid congestion, hyper-scale data center expansion, and industrial electrification demand - particularly across emerging digital infrastructure corridors in Georgia and Florida.

Tersis is actively structuring projects to support behind-the-meter generation, micro-grid deployment, and co-location strategies for hyper-scale cloud operators, colocation providers, and advanced manufacturing users seeking resilient power solutions independent of constrained utility interconnection timelines.

The partnership positions Tersis at the forefront of regenerative industrial innovation, accelerating the company's strategy to transform environmental liabilities into scalable economic and energy assets while addressing accelerating global power demand driven by AI infrastructure, digitalization, and industrial electrification.

SynGenic V3 delivers base-load-capable energy generation from diverse waste inputs, offering a resilient alternative to traditional power sources for sectors experiencing rapid electricity demand growth - including data centers, hyper-scale cloud operators, advanced manufacturing facilities, logistics hubs, and critical infrastructure environments.

"This exclusive sublicense represents a strategic evolution for Rhovia," said Tonya Kraning, CEO of Rhovia. "SynGenic V3 converts complex waste streams into stable, continuous energy engineered for high-demand commercial environments. By aligning exclusively with Tersis, we gain the operational scale, market access, and execution discipline necessary to serve power-intensive sectors. Together, we are accelerating the transition to a circular economic model that delivers environmental responsibility alongside industrial-grade energy reliability."

Antonio Uccello, CEO of Tersis, added: "The defining constraint of the next decade will not be capital or compute - it will be power. Waste represents one of the most underutilized energy resources at scale. Tersis is moving decisively to convert that reality into infrastructure capable of supporting the digital economy. Regeneration is no longer a sustainability narrative. It is becoming a competitive energy strategy."

Tersis is currently advancing discussions and non-binding development frameworks with multiple site hosts, waste supply partners, and prospective power off-take counterparties aligned with hyper-scale data center growth corridors.

Initial SynGenic V3 deployments are expected to leverage modular project configurations typically ranging from 10 MW to 30 MW per site, enabling phased capital deployment, accelerated construction timelines, and flexible integration with customer load growth. Tersis anticipates pursuing a combination of project finance structures, strategic joint ventures, and long-term power off-take agreements to support commercialization.

Through this agreement, Tersis will lead market deployment, project development, financing strategy, and strategic partnerships supporting SynGenic V3 implementation across priority global markets. The collaboration is expected to accelerate near-term project execution while reinforcing long-term energy resilience for commercial and industrial customers.

As electricity demand continues to surge alongside AI adoption, data center expansion, and industrial growth, circular energy platforms such as SynGenic V3 are emerging as critical components of next-generation infrastructure - delivering reliability, emissions reduction, waste diversion, and resource efficiency within a single integrated system.

About Tersis Technologies, Inc.

Tersis Technologies, Inc. develops and deploys advanced materials conversion and clean energy infrastructure solutions designed to transform waste streams into electricity, hydrogen, carbon products, and other valuable outputs. Through modular systems, strategic partnerships, and intellectual property development, the Company is building a scalable platform to support sustainable infrastructure growth and long-term economic value creation.

For more information, visit www.Tersis.Tech

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.

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Source: Tersis Technologies Inc.