Austria's photovoltaic market slowed in 2025, with around 1,634 MW of new capacity installed, bringing the country's total PV capacity to approximately 9.9 GW. Germany New figures from Austria's energy regulator, E-Control, show a slowdown in the country's photovoltaic (PV) market in 2025, with around 1,634 MW of new PV capacity installed. This represents a 22% decline compared with 2024, according to Vera Immitzer, Managing Director of PV Austria, who presented the data at a press conference on Wednesday. Austria added 2,084 MW of PV in 2024 and 2,474 MW in 2023, which remains the country's ...

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