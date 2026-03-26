Bluewater: LOST IN with DJ BBQ Launches Full Season Run Across 200+ Stations Nationwide

Explore, Eat, & Experience the Extraordinary: All 26 Location Episodes from Seasons 1 and 2 Now Airing Friday Through Sunday Each Week

Now streaming on YouTube, Prime Video, Roku, Tubi, and iFood.tv

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2026 / Prepare for an adventure-filled journey as LOST IN with DJ BBQ returns to screens, bigger and better than ever. Beginning the week of March 23, 2026, all 26 location episodes from Seasons 1 and 2 will air weekly, Friday through Sunday, across more than 200 stations in 132+ U.S. markets through broadcast partners Nexstar, Gray, and Sinclair. The full seasons are also available to stream on YouTube, Prime Video, Roku, Tubi, and iFood.tv.

Hosted by the dynamic Christian Stevenson (aka DJ BBQ), renowned chef and extreme sports enthusiast, LOST IN takes viewers far beyond the typical travel show to uncover America's best-kept secrets. DJ BBQ's infectious energy and passion for discovering authentic experiences make for a refreshing take on the American travel landscape. Whether he's tasting local specialties, adventuring through scenic routes, or jamming with local musicians, DJ BBQ immerses viewers in each destination.

Each episode offers an insider's look into local cultures, historical landmarks, and must-try food spots, capturing the spirit of each location in a way that goes far beyond the tourist trail. The weekly run continues through summer 2026, with a new destination debuting every week.

"I've eaten things that changed my life, jumped off things I probably shouldn't have, and met people I'll never forget - all across this beautiful country. LOST IN is my love letter to America's hidden gems, and I can't wait for everyone to see what we found." - Christian Stevenson, aka DJ BBQ.

Season 2 leads the run beginning the week of March 23, featuring 13 all-new location episodes spotlighting Tarpon Springs, FL, Knoxville, TN, Ann Arbor, MI, Dunedin, FL, the West Coast of Wisconsin, New Bedford, MA, Central Montana, Palm Beach County, FL, Eureka Springs, AR, the Southeast Coast of Massachusetts, Yankton, SD, Butte, MT, and Stowe, VT.

Following the Season 2 run, all 13 Season 1 location episodes return to screens, taking viewers back through Greenville, SC, Macon, GA, Indianapolis, IN, Fargo, ND, Green Bay, WI, Taylor County, FL, Hudson County, NJ, Healdsburg, CA, Camden, SC, and more. Each destination is just as compelling the second time around as the first.

LOST IN airs on ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, and CW affiliated stations through Nexstar, reaching over 91 million U.S. households and approximately 75% of the U.S. television market. During its initial broadcast run, the series generated substantial engagement, attracting attention from tourism boards, travel enthusiasts, and influencers in every featured destination. That momentum continues as the series expands its digital presence, ensuring featured locations receive long-lasting visibility both on-air and online.

LOST IN with DJ BBQ airs Friday through Sunday each week. Check local listings for times and channels, or stream anytime on YouTube, Prime Video, Roku, Tubi, and iFood.tv.

About LOST IN with DJ BBQ

LOST IN with DJ BBQ is a travel series with a unique focus on uncovering America's hidden gems. Hosted by Christian "DJ BBQ" Stevenson, renowned chef, extreme sports enthusiast, bestselling cookbook author, and live "catertainment" performer, the show takes audiences on an unforgettable ride through the best-kept secrets of U.S. destinations. Each episode captures the spirit of its location through local food, culture, history, and the people who make it extraordinary. LOST IN airs nationally across Nexstar, Gray, and Sinclair affiliates and streams on YouTube, Prime Video, Roku, Tubi, and iFood.tv.

About Bluewater

Bluewater is a fully converged advertising and production agency that unites strategy, creative, production, media, and commerce under one roof. With a 38,000 sq. ft. production facility in Clearwater, Florida, Bluewater partners with brands to deliver measurable growth through creative storytelling, innovation, and data-driven marketing.

Media Contact

Madeleine Sky

Director, Marketing & Operations

(813) 944-2926

SOURCE: Bluewater

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/lost-in-with-dj-bbq-launches-full-season-run-across-200-stations-1152269