Germany's Federal Network Agency will use a new, structured framework developed by Fraunhofer IOSB-AST to classify cybersecurity incidents in the energy sector. The methodology enables comprehensive risk assessments, from initial reports to systemic and economic impacts, supporting consistent evaluation across the entire energy value chain. Germany *]:pointer-events-auto scroll-mt-[calc(var(--header-height)+min(200px,max(70px,20svh)))]" dir="auto" data-turn-id="request-WEB:bb0a478a-d0f4-42c0-bc11-78d638291540-112" data-testid="conversation-turn-226" data-scroll-anchor="true" data-turn="assistant"> ...

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