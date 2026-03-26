Black Book Research: The One-Person Unicorn Is Coming to Healthcare IT

Black Book Research Founder Doug Brown says AI is beginning to dismantle the old healthcare IT model built on giant staffs, high overhead, and expensive vendor structures that health systems have long been forced to fund

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2026 / A new operating model is emerging in healthcare IT, one that could reshape how vendors are built, how software is bought, and how much organizational mass is actually necessary to compete in one of the most operationally complex sectors in the economy.

According to Black Book Research, artificial intelligence is beginning to break the long-standing assumption that serious healthcare IT companies must be large, labor-heavy, and structurally expensive in order to win enterprise business. For decades, the industry rewarded scale because scale was necessary. Vendors needed large teams for product development, implementation, training, customer service, documentation, reporting, workflow analysis, and internal operations just to meet the demands of enterprise healthcare buyers.

That model is now starting to change.

"AI is collapsing the cost of building, operating, and scaling software companies," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research. "In healthcare IT, that means the next major vendor may not be a 10,000-employee incumbent, but an ultra-lean AI-powered company that solves one mission-critical problem better, faster, and with far less overhead."

Healthcare IT companies grew into giant organizations for rational reasons. The enterprise market demanded implementation benches, field teams, support layers, compliance infrastructure, and broad internal functions that signaled durability and reduced perceived risk for hospitals and health systems. Large payrolls and broad org charts became shorthand for credibility. But Brown says many of those structures were built for a pre-AI cost environment and may no longer be essential in the same form.

"The one-person unicorn in healthcare IT is coming," Brown said. "Not literally as a company run by a single human doing every task alone, but as a new operating model in which one founder, or one very small team, uses AI to perform work that once required entire departments."

Brown says this matters because healthcare IT is still crowded with costly, unresolved workflow failures that are painful enough for health systems to pay to solve, but too narrow to command the sustained focus of giant incumbents. Prior authorization friction, referral leakage, scheduling inefficiency, inbox overload, denial management, documentation burden, and brittle interoperability handoffs continue to drain labor, time, and margin across the provider landscape.

"That matters because healthcare IT is not short on problems. It is short on precise solutions," Brown said. "Many of these problems are too narrow to command the full attention of a giant incumbent, but too painful for health systems to ignore."

Rather than replacing enterprise platforms all at once, the disruption is more likely to happen selectively. AI-native companies may begin by stripping away one costly point of friction at a time, pulling budget away from larger vendors workflow by workflow and margin pool by margin pool. That makes the one-person unicorn less a startup fantasy than a market structure shift.

"A one-person unicorn, or a ten-person company built on the same principle, can be radically more focused," Brown said. "It can attack a specific workflow with lower overhead, tighter product discipline, faster iteration, and less internal drag. It can enter the market without the organizational mass that legacy companies treat as normal."

Brown says the implication for health systems is substantial. Buyers have long used company size as a shorthand for capability, while investors and founders often treated headcount growth as evidence of momentum and seriousness. AI may now force a reset on all three assumptions, especially as smaller firms begin producing enterprise-grade output with far fewer people.

"The winners in this next phase will not necessarily be the companies with the largest workforces," Brown said. "They may be the companies that use AI to eliminate unnecessary organizational mass while staying relentlessly focused on a narrow, valuable, unresolved workflow problem. In that model, the advantage is not size. It is precision, speed, and structural efficiency."

As AI compresses the labor required to build, support, and improve software, some of the largest healthcare IT vendors may find themselves challenged not by full-scale replacements, but by smaller competitors able to remove specific sources of cost and inefficiency more cleanly and at lower overhead.

"The real disruption is not that one person can suddenly do everything," Brown said. "It is that AI may make much of the old company structure unnecessary."

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research is an independent healthcare market research and public opinion research firm covering healthcare technology, outsourcing, digital transformation, vendor performance, and stakeholder experience across the healthcare ecosystem.

Media Contact: Kay Ferguson research@blackbookmarketresearch.com

https://www.blackbookmarketresearch.com and https://www.blackbookinsights.com

SOURCE: Black Book Research

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/the-one-person-unicorn-is-coming-to-healthcare-it-1152270