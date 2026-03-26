ON EBX is now a standalone business unit within Cloud Software Group, still delivering Master Data Management solutions for enterprise customers.

ON EBX is now a dedicated business unit of Cloud Software Group, delivering its market-leading EBX Master Data Management platform. The move gives ON EBX a focused leadership team, a dedicated engineering roadmap, and the autonomy to pursue AI-driven innovation in data management, all backed by the global scale of Cloud Software Group.

What's ahead for ON EBX

ON EBX will operate with a single mission: to define the future of Data Management. For customers and partners, this translates into concrete commitments:

Dedicated R&D

An engineering roadmap focused exclusively on EBX, with AI-powered data governance and agent-ready architectures as immediate priorities.

MDM-First Expertise

Direct access to a team that lives and breathes data stewardship, governance, and master data quality every day.

Full Continuity

All existing contracts, support agreements, and product roadmap commitments remain in effect. Current TIBCO EBX customers will experience a seamless transition.

"EBX customers have always valued two things: the depth of the product and the expertise of the people behind it," said Philippe Assunçao, General Manager of ON EBX. "As an autonomous business unit, we can sharpen that focus. We have a dedicated team, a clear mission, and the backing of a global enterprise software company. For our customers, that means faster innovation, with zero disruption to the platform and partnerships they depend on."

Three Chapters in One Story

The formation of ON EBX marks a new chapter in a track record of consistent growth and market leadership:

Chapter 1: The Foundation

Originally developed by Orchestra Networks, EBX established itself as a recognized leader in multi-domain Master Data Management, earning a reputation for architectural depth and flexibility that enterprise customers still rely on today.

Chapter 2: Enterprise Scale

Following the acquisition by TIBCO in 2018, EBX expanded its global footprint, and reached thousands of enterprise deployments worldwide.

Chapter 3: Focused Autonomy

Today, ON EBX brings together the best of both eras: deep MDM specialization with enterprise-grade stability. The name pays homage to the Orchestra Networks heritage while signaling a unit that is always on, always focused on solving the hardest data governance challenges.

ON EBX is part of Cloud Software Group's portfolio, reinforcing the company's commitment to empowering its businesses with the independence and investment they need to lead their respective markets.

About ON EBX

ON EBX, a business unit of Cloud Software Group, is dedicated to Data Management. Built around the EBX platform, trusted by hundreds of enterprises worldwide to manage, govern, and share their most critical data assets. ON EBX combines decades of MDM expertise with the resources of a global enterprise software group. Learn more at onebx.com or contact us at info@onebx.com

About Cloud Software Group

Cloud Software Group provides the modern enterprise with mission-critical software. Composed of TIBCO, Citrix, and other software solutions, Cloud Software Group helps more than 100 million users around the globe evolve, compete, and succeed across private, public, managed, and sovereign cloud environments. Learn how to leverage Cloud Software Group's solutions for and across data, automation, insight, and collaboration at cloud.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Cloud Software Group undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260326755289/en/

Contacts:

ON EBX Media Contact:

media@onebx.com