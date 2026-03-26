Main Event to receive three-night live finale on prime-time TV on August 3-5

The World Series of Poker (WSOP) today announced a historic multi-year agreement to return poker's most prestigious event to ESPN.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260326877281/en/

World Series of Poker Returns To ESPN In Multi-Year Agreement

Beginning in 2026, ESPN will provide comprehensive coverage of the $10,000 No-Limit Hold'em World Championship, better known as the WSOP 'Main Event', culminating in a highly anticipated three-night live finale in prime time on linear television.

The agreement signals a new era for the brand under its current ownership, prioritizing mainstream reach and high-end storytelling.

A Revitalized Tournament Format Live Finale

Broadcasting will begin on July 2 with Day 1A of the Main Event. Under the new agreement, poker fans can expect wall-to-wall coverage, with each tournament day receiving a minimum of six hours of programming. In total, ESPN platforms will feature approximately 100 hours of original programming per year.

In a strategic return to a "cliffhanger" television format, once the tournament reaches the final table on July 13, play will be paused. The surviving finalists will reconvene 20 days later for a live, three-day televised finale airing August 3-5 from 9pm-12am EST. During the 20-day hiatus, ESPN will air specially curated prime-time episodes to build momentum and introduce the final table competitors to a global audience.

World-Class Production

WSOP aims to elevate the upcoming broadcast to the standards of major league sports, and has engaged award-winning Omaha Productions to help achieve this. Known for innovative hits like Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli (the "ManningCast") and Netflix's Quarterback and Receiver, Omaha Productions will apply its signature storytelling lens to the poker table.

Official Quotes

"The World Series of Poker is a global phenomenon that transcends the gaming category, and our goal is to bring it to the widest possible audience," said Ty Stewart, CEO of the WSOP. "Returning to ESPN the home of our most iconic moments since 1987 allows us to showcase the human drama of the Main Event like never before. With our new ownership's commitment to growth, this is the perfect time to bring the 'World Championship' back to the biggest stage in sports."

"We're proud to welcome the World Series of Poker back to ESPN," said Ashley O'Connor, Vice President, Programming Acquisitions at ESPN. "Poker is filled with unexpected storylines, and nobody is better equipped to showcase the stories that unfold throughout a tournament more than ESPN. Bringing the WSOP back reflects our continued commitment to delivering premium competition and that connects with fans in new and exciting ways."

Legacy and Future

ESPN first broadcast the WSOP Main Event in 1987 and remained the dominant broadcaster of the event for decades, helping to fuel the global poker boom. This agreement restores that historic collaboration, ensuring that the next generation of world champions is crowned in prime time.

Players should follow @WSOP on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram or check WSOP.com for more news and updates on this year's WSOP event.

About World Series of Poker

The World Series of Poker is the largest, richest and most prestigious gaming event and poker brand in the world, having awarded more than $4 billion in prize money over the past six decades. Featuring a comprehensive slate of tournaments in every major poker variation, the WSOP is poker's longest-running tournament dating back to 1970. In 2025, the flagship event in Las Vegas attracted 246,960 entrants and awarded more than $481 million in prize money both all-time records for the series. The WSOP portfolio of events includes approximately 50 WSOP Circuit Events annually across five continents, WSOP Europe (since 2007), WSOP Paradise (since 2023) and the record-breaking WSOP Online festival. International satellites to WSOP live events are hosted exclusively at GGPoker, the World's Biggest Poker Room. For more information, please visit www.wsop.com.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited subscription, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able shortform vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package from certain providers. Bundling options available for fans include a Disney+, Hulu, ESPN offering that provides a one-of-a-kind streaming package combining sports with branded and general entertainment. For more visit stream.espn.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260326877281/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Paul Burke (press@wsop.com)

Erik Eidissen (erik.eidissen@wsop.com)