Goslings Rum: Bisous & Goslings Launch Limited-Edition Dark 'n Stormy Rumrunners Sunglasses at Palm Beach International Boat Show

A limited-edition eyewear release celebrating the art of leisure, and the ritual of the Dark 'n Stormy

PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2026 / Bisous, the eyewear brand known for craftsmanship and coastal sophistication, announces the launch of the Dark 'n Stormy Rumrunners, a limited-edition sunglasses collaboration with Goslings, the Official Rum of the Palm Beach International Boat Show. Debuting during the Boat Show, which begins on March 25, this exclusive release celebrates a unique partnership rooted in craftsmanship, style, and the spirit of leisure.

The Dark 'n Stormy Rumrunners were designed to evoke the iconic cocktail itself. The upper frame features a rich brown tone reminiscent of Goslings Rum, while the lower frame glows with a golden hue inspired by Goslings Stormy Ginger Beer. Each pair comes with two custom lens cloths and a cocktail card to guide owners in crafting their own Dark 'n Stormy at home, making the experience as immersive as it is stylish.

"The Dark 'n Stormy Rumrunners are the stylish result of a fun collaboration with Bisous," said Malcolm L. Gosling, eighth-generation rum maker and President of Goslings Export Bermuda.

"Thoughtfully crafted and rich in character, these frames have translated the essence of the Goslings brand into eyewear designed for the life of leisure, on the water, and beyond."

Production is strictly limited to 100 pairs, emphasizing the collectible nature of the release. The Rumrunners combine thoughtful design with enduring style, perfect for afternoons on the water, sun-soaked events, or any occasion where leisure is celebrated.

The Dark 'n Stormy Rumrunners will be available exclusively from Bisous beginning March 25 at the Palm Beach Boat Show ??and can be purchased online and in limited quantities at www.iwearbisous.com .

About Bisous

Bisous is an independent eyewear brand dedicated to creating thoughtfully designed sunglasses that combine timeless style with exceptional materials. Bisous was founded on the belief that great products should look good and be built to last. The brand produces small batches of distinctive frames crafted from premium Italian acetate and quality hardware.

Designed to complement moments of leisure as well as the pursuits of those who like to push the limits, Bisous sunglasses balance refinement, durability, and enduring style.

Bisous sunglasses are available online and through select retail partners and collaborations.

For more information about Bisous, visit www.iwearbisous.com and follow @iwearbisous

About Goslings Rum

A family business for over 200 years, Goslings Rum is Bermuda's largest export product and the only company that blends and bottles rum on the island. First exported to the United States in 1980, Goslings offers distinctive, award-winning rums: Goslings Black Seal Rum, Goslings 151 Proof Black Seal Rum, Goslings Spirited Seas Ocean Aged Rum, Goslings Family Reserve Old Rum, and Goslings Papa Seal Single Barrel Bermuda Rum. Goslings Stormy Ginger Beer, crafted specifically for use in the trademarked Goslings Dark 'n Stormy cocktail, is a top- selling ginger beer in the United States, and expanded in 2023 to include Stormy Peach Ginger Beer. Goslings is available in all 50 states as well as North American and European Duty Free, the Caribbean, Canada, Australia, and most European markets. For more information about Goslings Rum, visit Goslings.com and follow @GoslingsRum.

Media Contact:

Sarah Shriver Smothers

sarah@fordhamilton.com

SOURCE: Goslings Rum

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/bisous-and-goslings-launch-limited-edition-dark-n-stormyr-rumrunners-sun-1151601