Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Drohnenabwehr im Fokus: DroneShield +15%
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M4ZR | ISIN: CNE100000502 | Ticker-Symbol: FJZ
Tradegate
26.03.26 | 18:51
3,551 Euro
-10,49 % -0,416
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
HANG SENG
1-Jahres-Chart
ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,5833,63918:56
3,5513,62118:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CENTURION MINERALS
CENTURION MINERALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CENTURION MINERALS LTD0,026+13,36 %
ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO LTD3,551-10,49 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.