Lenovo: Tablet to Game Day: Student Design Celebrating Black History Month Hits the Hardwood at UNC

Using Lenovo technology, a sketch came to life at Hargraves Community Center, as UNC players turned one lucky student's design into pregame warm-up shirts.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2026 / By Laura Barefoot, Senior Manager, Integrated Marketing, Lenovo

A student design session supported by Lenovo at the Hargraves Community Center in Chapel Hill made its way to the Dean Smith Center, where one lucky student had their design worn by the University of North Carolina's men's basketball team.

Rooted in community

The Hargraves Community Center is a longstanding pillar of Chapel Hill's Northside neighborhood and a place deeply rooted in the town's historically Black community. Built by and for the community, Hargraves has served generations as a resource for education, recreation, and community involvement. Today, the center continues to support people and families across all ages in the Triangle area through programs that support academic, social, and recreational needs, making it a trusted environment for community engagement and growth.

From imagination to creation

Earlier this year, head coach Hubert Davis along with the Tar Heels players visited the Hargraves Center, joining local students for a collaborative design session in recognition of Black History Month. Powered by Lenovo technology, players worked alongside third- through fifth-grade students to transform their ideas into creative designs that could be shared beyond the classroom.

With guidance from UNC players, these tablets were used to bring ideas to life through a hands-on, interactive experience. The technology allowed students to experiment with colors, fonts, and digital effects, trying out different designs in real time, encouraging creativity and discovery. Throughout the session, the players provided feedback and encouragement, helping refine designs and build confidence. The Lenovo tablets were later donated to the Hargraves Community Center to expand access to technology and support continued learning and creativity.

After the design portion of the team's visit, students had the opportunity to present their T-shirt designs on a big screen to show off their creativity and artistry. The players then voted and selected one student-created design to be printed on T-shirts that were shown off to UNC fans during pregame warmups before the February 23 game against Louisville. For the students, seeing their peers' design showcased at the game served as an inspiring example of what can be achieved through collaboration and creativity.

"Hargraves Community Center is an important reflection of the heart of Chapel Hill, a town my family loves," said UNC Basketball coach Hubert Davis. "Introducing our players to the students and families in the Hargraves community serves all of us. It helps build a bridge to community activism for our players and it encourages the students our players interact with to dream big and believe they can achieve anything."

Empowering through partnership

Through its collaboration with the Hargraves Community Center and continued partnership with UNC, Lenovo continues to deepen its commitment to the North Carolina community by providing technology that fuels learning and creativity. By providing students with the opportunity to explore design, collaborate with mentors, and bring ideas to life, Lenovo helps create hands-on experiences that extend beyond the classroom. Through this initiative, Lenovo reinforces its broader commitment to providing access to digital tools, supporting learning, and contributing to experiences that benefit communities and students.

Find more stories and multimedia from Lenovo at 3blmedia.com.

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SOURCE: Lenovo

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/tablet-to-game-day-student-design-celebrating-black-history-month-hits-1152344