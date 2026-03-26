iTrustCapital's Conquest Program Gives Crypto IRA Investors an Attractive Incentive to Transfer Assets from Other Crypto IRA Providers

iTrustCapital's Conquest Program, available for a limited time, gives new Crypto IRA clients a 2% match bonus when they transfer their assets from another Crypto IRA Provider.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2026 / iTrustCapital, a leading Crypto IRA platform, has unveiled its Conquest Program , a strategic onboarding promotion (available through May 21, 2026) designed for crypto investors ready to transfer their Crypto IRA from another Crypto IRA company. This program is built for individuals who feel stuck with their current provider, often dealing with changes they didn't choose, ongoing disruptions, high fees, new fees, poor customer service, and/or limited features.

Many Crypto IRA companies are costly, outdated, and difficult to work with. Clients often want to leave but feel unable to do so because the switching or transfer process can seem overwhelming. Some providers even add exit fees or create friction that makes the experience frustrating from start to finish.

iTrustCapital created the Conquest Program to remove those barriers and give crypto IRA investors a better path forward. iTrustCapital's Conquest Program, available for a limited time, gives new Crypto IRA clients a 2% match bonus when they transfer their assets from another Crypto IRA Provider.

With lower fees, a broad range of digital assets, crypto staking, stablecoin rewards, award-winning U.S.-based client support, secure closed-loop ecosystem, and a seamless mobile and desktop experience, iTrustCapital is positioned to be the long-term solution investors deserve.

The program is designed to give new clients a fresh start with the top award winning Crypto IRA platform in the industry.*

"We've been seeing an influx of investors transferring their Crypto IRAs to our platform," said Kevin Maloney, CEO of iTrustCapital. "Every day, we hear from clients frustrated by their current providers due to unwanted changes, ongoing interruptions, high fees, newly imposed fees, limited features, and lack of reliable customer support. They're making the move because they're ready for something better and we're proud to deliver the technology, support, security, and 5-star service they've been missing."

Over the years, many investors have transitioned from outdated platforms to iTrustCapital, consistently citing a better platform, better service, more robust features, and some of the most competitive fees in the Crypto IRA space. Clients also benefit from access to a broader range of assets and products (commission free access to stocks, mutual funds, ETFs coming soon), along with enhanced platform security through its closed-loop system. Unlike many others in the space, iTrustCapital has remained focused on what matters most: its clients. This commitment to the client experience has earned iTrustCapital more than 13,000 excellent reviews across Google and Trustpilot, among the highest of any Crypto IRA platform, making it one of the most trusted names in crypto retirement investing. iTrustCapital continues to serve as a steady foundation for retirement-focused crypto investors, especially those navigating high fees, platform instability, and ongoing issues with their current provider.

*2025 Financial Services Review

About iTrustCapital

iTrustCapital is an award-winning fintech software platform for alternative assets. The company provides 24/7 access to dozens of cryptocurrencies and physical precious metals through Premium Custody Accounts for everyday investing, self-directed Tax-Advantaged Crypto IRAs for long-term retirement savings, and Treasury Accounts for businesses, trusts, non-profits, and other entities. Leveraging a highly secure closed-loop system, third-party US banks, custodians, and institutional storage providers to secure client assets, iTrustCapital delivers proven asset security and flexibility for retail and institutional clients alike.

iTrustCapital is not an exchange, funding portal, custodian, trust company, licensed broker, dealer, broker-dealer, investment advisor, investment manager, or adviser in the United States or elsewhere.

Digital assets are a speculative investment with risk of loss. Some taxes and conditions may apply depending on the type of IRA account. Staking involves considerable risk. iTrustCapital does not provide legal, investment or tax advice. We recommend seeking the advice of a qualified legal, investment or tax professional.

© 2026 ITC2.0, Inc.

All rights reserved.

Contact Info:

Kona Bertolino

Sr. Content Marketing Manager

(562) 600-8399

Info@itrustcapital.com

SOURCE: iTrustCapital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/itrustcapitals-conquest-program-gives-crypto-ira-investors-an-attract-1152345