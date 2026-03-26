New integrated capability eliminates the content bottleneck and empowers subject matter experts to build high-quality courses in minutes

LearnUpon, a leading Learning Management System (LMS) provider, today announced the full integration of AI-native content authoring into its platform under the name Create+. The launch follows LearnUpon's acquisition of AI learning creation platform Courseau in November 2025 and marks a significant milestone in delivering faster, more efficient course creation for modern organizations.

Create+ addresses one of the most persistent challenges facing learning and development teams: the content bottleneck. Traditionally, building a single course could take months and require significant external resources and budget. With Create+, organizations can now transform disparate source materials-including PDFs, videos, and documents-into structured, interactive courses in minutes.

By removing the dependency on lengthy development cycles and heavy external resourcing, Create+ delivers substantial efficiency gains while maintaining high standards of instructional quality. The solution democratises course creation, enabling internal subject matter experts to build compelling learning experiences without requiring formal instructional design expertise.

"By using Create+ as part of our LearnUpon portal, Ebor Academy Trust can instantly transform our internal expertise and existing resources into engaging, high-quality learning modules for our staff. It's really easy to use and by simply uploading a document or link as a starting point, the AI builds a structured course for us within minutes with the content easily editable after that. Create+ will allow us to move away from expensive external content and toward a sustainable, bespoke training model that reflects high pedagogical standards, as well as our core values of Excellence, Belonging, Opportunity and Respect."

Louise Jackson, Learning and Development Business Partner, Ebor Academy Trust

By integrating Create+ directly into the platform, LearnUpon is making high-impact, AI-assisted authoring accessible from the moment a learning need is identified. This allows administrators to manage the entire learning lifecycle-from content creation to delivery-within one centralized hub, effectively consolidating spend and streamlining the technology stack.

"It's so great to see this come together so quickly. I can't wait to get Create+ out there and support our customers with their evolving course creation needs. We're incredibly keen to save them both time and money," said Brendan Noud, CEO of LearnUpon. "As part of our mission to partner with organizations to unlock the potential of their employees, customers, and members, I'm excited to put this power in the hands of our customers."

With manual hurdles removed from the process, teams are more free than ever to focus on quality and creativity. From learning leaders to Subject Matter Experts (SMEs), everyone has a clear pathway to share knowledge with the people who need it most, while keeping pace with the evolving needs of their business.

"This launch is a clear testament to the great fit between LearnUpon and Courseau. I'm so proud of the spirit of collaboration and energy from our teams. Now that we've achieved this milestone, we're excited to focus on building the future of workplace learning together," said Ro Ren, co-founder of Courseau.

To learn more about Create+, visit LearnUpon.com/Create. LearnUpon customers can request a 14-day Create+ trial, and organizations evaluating the platform can request a demo to see how AI-native content authoring accelerates course creation.

About LearnUpon

LearnUpon is a leading LMS provider that partners with organizations to unlock the potential of their employees, customers, and members through impactful learning experiences. With a powerful, easy-to-use platform and a commitment to customer success, LearnUpon helps businesses streamline training delivery and drive measurable outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260326644286/en/

Contacts:

Emily McCormack

Touchdown PR

learnupon@touchdownpr.com