The seventh annual virtual conference explores the Intelligent Web, a new era of digital experiences serving both human and AI audiences

WP Engine, a global web enablement company providing premium products and solutions for websites built on WordPress?[1], today announced registration is open for DE{CODE} 2026, its seventh annual conference connecting thousands of developers, marketers, and digital leaders to examine how AI is changing web design, development, and discovery. The free, virtual event will be held on May 6 (North America and EMEA) with on-demand viewing available starting May 7.

AI has reshaped the web experience, pushing us into a smarter, more adaptive digital world where AI agents and human experiences must coexist. DE{CODE} 2026 is the unifying lens for that coexistence, giving builders, agencies, and brands the clarity, partnership, and tools to thrive in the era of the Intelligent Web.

"The Intelligent Web is built for both people and the AI agents acting on their behalf. A modern digital property has to do both. It needs to inspire and convert, while also serving as a trusted source of clear, structured information that AI systems can understand, cite, and act on. WP Engine's role is to remove the technical complexity that stands in the way," said WP Engine Chief Executive Officer Heather Brunner. "DE{CODE} 2026 is where the web leadership community will gather to explore this new era together and turn AI innovation into strategy."

DE{CODE} has grown into one of the largest gatherings of WordPress professionals worldwide, drawing attendees from more than 100 countries. This year, the event will feature specialized programming for developers, agencies, and marketers that turns the promise of AI into concrete strategies for the web, empowering attendees to:

Leverage AI-assisted workflows, structured data, semantic HTML, and agent-ready architecture.

Protect agency value and build new service models for an agentic web.

Explore the frontiers of GEO, AI citation, and the evolving marketing stack.

Dedicated tracks combine expert-led sessions with live demos, real-world case studies, and product walk-throughs, giving attendees frameworks they can implement immediately. Agenda highlights include:

Industry-leading keynote speakers , delivering sessions on AI adoption across organizations, the future of AI-assisted web development, and how AI search is reshaping the buyer's journey.

, delivering sessions on AI adoption across organizations, the future of AI-assisted web development, and how AI search is reshaping the buyer's journey. First-look product spotlight , unveiling WP Engine's latest product advancements, providing insights on what's next for the Intelligent Web, security, and more.

, unveiling WP Engine's latest product advancements, providing insights on what's next for the Intelligent Web, security, and more. Breakout sessions spanning GEO, AI citation strategy, WordPress 7.0 release, agentic commerce, and exclusive agency transformation research.

"As a digital experience agency focused on growth and helping clients stay ahead of what's next, we've seen firsthand how rapidly AI is reshaping and redefining the web landscape," said Chief Partnerships Officer Jerry Boduch at Americaneagle.com. "Dual web principles are the new standard for creating online experiences, and success now requires mastering both. Organizations need digital experiences that engage people while also providing the structured content AI agents rely on to find and understand information. Brands that adapt to this shift will unlock new opportunities for visibility, engagement, and growth in an AI-driven web."

Register now and explore the future of a modern, Intelligent Web at DE{CODE} 2026.

About WP Engine

WP Engine empowers companies and agencies of all sizes to build, power, manage, and optimize their WordPress websites and applications with confidence. The global technology company serves and powers more than 5 million sites, providing premium, enterprise-grade solutions, tools, and services, including specialized hosting platforms for websites built on WordPress, industry-tailored agency solutions, and developer-centric tools like Advanced Custom Fields, NitroPack, Local, and more. Innovative technology and industry-leading expertise are why Pandora, Experian, Equifax, VMware, HubSpot, and Dell choose WP Engine. Learn more at wpengine.com.

[1] The WordPress trademark is the intellectual property of the WordPress Foundation. WP Engine is not endorsed or owned by, or affiliated with, the WordPress Foundation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260326861012/en/

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Dana Marruffo

press@wpengine.com