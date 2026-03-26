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WKN: A2JM5M | ISIN: DK0060952919 | Ticker-Symbol: 60N
Tradegate
26.03.26 | 18:15
45,000 Euro
+6,64 % +2,800
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NETCOMPANY GROUP A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NETCOMPANY GROUP A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
45,36046,04018:25
45,00045,02018:16
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.03.2026 18:06 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Netcompany Group A/S: Netcompany raises full-year margin guidance for 2026

Company announcement - inside information
No. 20/2026

26 March 2026

Netcompany raises full-year margin guidance for 2026

Netcompany's continued focus on delivery excellence and implementation, supported by the ongoing embedding of AI capabilities into our methodology has led to increased expectation for adjusted EBITDA margin for the full-year 2026.

- As a leading European provider of complex IT solutions in regulated environments across public and private sectors, we constantly strive to become better at what we do.

The continuous investment over recent years in AI-embedded platforms and products and responsible AI executable methodology has positioned Netcompany as a European leader in delivering and/or renovating highly complex high-quality systems on time and within budget with reduced risk.

We are closely monitoring progress in these areas and finalising the first quarter of 2026 with a promising outlook. Based on current initiatives we see significant potential for accelerated and ongoing improvements as further initiatives are introduced throughout the Group."

André Rogaczewski,
Netcompany CEO and Co-founder

For the full-year 2026, Netcompany now expects an adjusted EBITDA margin excluding Netcompany Banking Services (NBS) between 17% and 20% (previously between 16% and 19%). This implies an adjusted EBITDA margin including NBS between approximately 16% and 19% (previously between 15% and 18%).

Additional information
For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S
Thomas Johansen, CFO, +45 51 19 32 24
Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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