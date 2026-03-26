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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.03.2026 17:40 Uhr
29 Leser
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FOM Technologies A/S: FOM Technologies presents financial statement for 2025.

26.3.2026 17:36:00 CET | FOM Technologies | Annual financial report

Company announcement no. 100 - 2026 | Copenhagen, the 26th of March 2026

FOM Technologies today reports its financial results for the fiscal year 2025, confirming that total revenue and EBITDA are consistent with the financial guidance provided in August 2025. 2025 was an extremely difficult year with global geopolitical unrest negatively impacting FOM Technologies. Based on the development so far in 2026, the company expects the current level of activity to continue in 2026.

The Executive Board and Board of Directors have today approved the annual report 2025 and will recommend them for final approval at the company's general meeting on Monday, April 22, 2026.

FINANCIAL REPORT:
Annual Report 2025 [January 1st - December 31st, 2025] has been audited by BDO Statsautoriseret Revisionsaktieselskab.

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Total Income:tDKK 41.610 (- 19 %)
  • Staff cost:tDKK -27.523 (+ 16 %)
  • EBITDA:tDKK -24.968 (- 71 %)
  • Equity:tDKK 52.841 (- 16 %)

MANAGEMENT REVIEW:

FOM Technologies presents total revenue and EBITDA for the financial year 2025 - within the guidance published in August 2025. Due to the lower activity and negative EBITDA, management considers the year's result to be unsatisfactory.

FUTURE OUTLOOK AND GUIDANCE FOR 2026:

FOM has raised additional capital in Q4 2025, but the geopolitical situation still looks very difficult. The company continues to expand its distribution, cultivate new geographic areas, and focus on new application areas despite difficult conditions. The company continues to work purposefully with its cost structure to ensure an appropriate balance between activity level and costs.

Due to continued macro and geopolitical conditions, which translate into a general high level of uncertainty in the world, the company expects the current level of activity to continue in 2026. As announced in company announcement no. 99, the company's guidance for 2026 is as follows:

Total Income:DKK 40 mio. to DKK 50 mio.
EBITDA:DKK -20 mio. to DKK -10 mio.


---//---


CONTACT INFORMATION:

Company:
FOM Technologies A/S
CEO Michael Stadi
Tlf: +45 20 66 60 44
E-mail: ms@fomtechnologies.com
www.fomtechnologies.com

Certified Advisor:
Norden CEF A/S
John Norden
Tlf: +45 20 72 02 00
E-mail: jn@nordencef.dk
www.nordencef.dk

Communication:
Gullev & Co. ApS
Boris Gullev
Tlf: +45 31 39 79 99
E-mail: borisgullev@gmail.com
www.gullev.co


---//---

Contacts

  • Michael Stadi, CEO, +45 20 66 60 44, ms@fomtechnologies.com
© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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