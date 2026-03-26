ETHERO (EX ENTREPARTICULIERS): Postponement of the Publication Date of the Annual Financial Statements

Press Release

Paris, March 24, 2026

Postponement of the Publication Date of the Annual Financial Statements

The innovative nature of the financial engineering transactions carried out by Ethero in 2025, as part of its new strategy, has led to last-minute discussions regarding their accounting treatment in the preparation of the final balance sheet, resulting in a delay that does not allow the originally planned timetable to be reasonably met.

Accordingly, the publication of the 2025 annual financial statements, initially scheduled for March 25, 2026, has been postponed to April 9, 2026, after market close.

About Ethero

ISIN Code : FR0010424697 | Ticker : ALENT

Listed on Euronext Growth since 2007, Ethero (formerly Entreparticuliers.com) has historically operated in the online real estate search sector. In May 2025, the company initiated its transformation toward decentralized finance, real-world asset tokenization, and the strategic accumulation of Ether reserves.

Press Contact :

Stéphane Romanyszyn

investisseur@ethero.eu

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

nZ1wkZhuZmjIyG5qY51tamplnJmWmGmZamWblWVoZJ2ba3KTyJlimcXHZnJol2Zq

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-97214-cp-us-pdf-ethero-report-cptes-annuels-2025.pdf