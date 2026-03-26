Blockchain-based document exchange and intelligent validation reduces exceptions, rework and clearance delays

CargoX and TradeSun have announced the launch of Document Validation, an integrated verification layer that will improve document consistency before filing and reduce exceptions, rework and cargo clearance delays.

International trade depends on documents and the data within them being accurate and trusted by every party in the chain. According to the World Trade Organization, "the average customs transaction involves 20-30 parties, 40 documents, 200 data elements (30 of which are repeated at least 30 times) and the re-keying of 60-70 per cent of all data at least once."

Even a single error can hold up shipments, triggering unexpected costs and significantly disrupting operations at critical moments. They are also common: a study found that customs declarations contain an average of 34% errors.

Document Validation is TradeSun's agentic AI verification layer using CargoX's blockchain-based trade document platform. Available to the 160,000+ companies using CargoX in over 190 countries for document submissions, it automatically checks documents pre-departure, enabling a clean and compliant handoff to importers, brokers, banks, and other stakeholders across the supply chain.

In the initial release, TradeSun's Document Validation AI Agent will support Egypt ACI filings, with plans to extend its functionality to additional filing applications on the CargoX platform, including bank document presentations and other customs-related submissions.

Building on the verification layer already trusted by global banks and designed to the highest security standards, this launch brings integrated document checking submissions for the first time, with additional solutions for international trade coming soon.

Quotes

"Digital trade solutions have significantly improved trade efficiency while reducing costs and administrative burdens for both businesses and authorities. As submission volumes continue to grow across different channels, the risk of errors may also increase. Leveraging TradeSun's agentic AI helps mitigate this risk, and when combined with CargoX's blockchain-based platform, it enables new levels of secure, reliable, and efficient trade through robust document validation prior to submission to any authority or business."

Peter Kern, Vice President of Commercial, CargoX

"Digital trade and customs enable efficient trade, and accurate documentation is at the heart of making it friction-free. We have reduced what was a complex, multi-step manual process to a single click validation. TradeSun's digital agents do the work, so customers don't have to.

It's an infrastructure shift, with CargoX's blockchain security ensuring document integrity and provenance with TradeSun's agentic AI delivering trust in every transaction. Together this is the foundation of the new digital operating system for global commerce."

Nigel Hook, Founder and CEO, TradeSun

Availability

Document Validation is available now for digital trade stakeholders via the CargoX platform. Visit cargox.io to get started or contact either company directly for more information.

About CargoX

CargoX is one of the leading providers of blockchain-based electronic trade document solutions, enhancing trust in the digital economy. Its Blockchain Document Transfer (BDT) platform enables the creation, signing and transfer of electronic trade documents, and in 2018 it facilitated the first transfer of a blockchain-based electronic bill of lading (eBL). Today, more than 160,000 businesses and organisations worldwide use the platform, having processed over twelve million documents to date. For more information visit cargox.io

About TradeSun

TradeSun's agentic AI serves as the trust layer for global commerce. It verifies transactions before goods ship and money moves, automatically checking documents, sanctions and AML controls, and anomalies. This enables customs authorities, supply chain operators, and banks to prevent fraud, reduce delays, and lower compliance costs. Customers benefit from faster end-to-end processing, simpler workflows, and bank-grade security.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260326828649/en/

Contacts:

Media Enquiries

CargoX: pr@cargox.io

TradeSun: pr@tradesun.com