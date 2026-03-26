MMJ International Holdings: Is Washington Bypassing Marijuana FDA's Botanical Drug Pathway? Medicare's $500 CBD Pilot Sparking Regulatory Firestorm

"As CMS Prepares to Launch the First Federal Cannabinoid Reimbursement Program, Industry Leaders Warn of a Dangerous Shift Toward "Access Before Evidence." stated Duane Boise, CEO MMJ International Holdings.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2026 / The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is preparing to launch an unprecedented federal pilot program that could furnish participating care organizations with up to $500 annually per beneficiary for hemp-derived CBD products. While proponents at the White House and CMS hail the initiative as a "Make America Healthy Again" breakthrough for seniors and veterans, a growing chorus of regulatory experts and pharmaceutical leaders are sounding the alarm: the federal government may be rewriting the rules of medicine.

The core of the controversy lies in a fundamental breach of the traditional U.S. medical sequence. For over a century, the standard has been absolute: Science - FDA Approval - Reimbursement. With the new "Substance Access Beneficiary Engagement Incentive" (BEI), critics argue the sequence has been reversed to: Policy - Access - Evidence Later.

The Conflict: CMS Reimbursement vs. FDA Validation

CMS is not a scientific regulatory body; it is a payer. Traditionally, CMS only reimburses therapies that have met the FDA's rigorous standards for safety, efficacy, and manufacturing consistency. However, the new CBD pilot-expected to begin as early as April 1, 2026-identifies no specific validated formulation, no pharmacokinetic standards, and no FDA-approved therapeutic profile for the products it will fund.

"There is already a clearly defined federal pathway for botanical cannabinoid medicines-the FDA created it," stated Duane Boise, CEO of MMJ International Holdings. "Companies that followed the rules spent years on IND submissions, stability testing, and orphan drug research under strict Schedule I oversight. Now, a federal reimbursement program is moving forward before those standards are applied. That is not how medicine is developed in this country."

The "Real-World Data" Paradox

Supporters of the CMS pilot, led by Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz, argue that the program will generate critical "real-world evidence" to inform future care. However, pharmaceutical developers point out that 20 years of anecdotal state-level use has yet to produce the "regulatory-grade" datasets required for a prescription-grade drug.

The concern is that by funding unvalidated consumer-grade hemp products, the government is incentivizing a "gray market" over companies that have invested millions in the formal FDA process, such as MMJ International Holdings and its work on it's IND for Huntington's disease.

A Contradiction in Federal Policy

The pilot also highlights a bizarre policy paradox within the current administration:

In Congress: Lawmakers are currently tightening the federal definition of hemp, with new statutory limits expected to shrink the ingestible cannabinoid market.

At CMS: The agency is simultaneously expanding federal dollars into that very same market.

The Bottom Line: Redefining the Standard of Care

The CBD pilot may represent a historic shift toward "payer-driven validation," where reimbursement precedes formal botanical drug standardization. If successful, it could change how all future plant-based therapies enter the U.S. clinical ecosystem. If it fails, it risks exposing the nation's most vulnerable populations to inconsistent, unvalidated treatments under a federal banner.

As the April 1 launch date nears, the question remains: Is Washington accelerating innovation, or is it sacrificing the scientific integrity of the drug approval system?

About MMJ International Holdings MMJ International Holdings is a leading biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of plant-derived, FDA-approved cannabinoid medicines. Through its subsidiaries, MMJ BioPharma Cultivation and MMJ BioPharma Labs, the company advances therapeutic solutions for rare neurological diseases under strict federal oversight.

Madison Hisey

MHisey@mmjih.com

203-231-85832

SOURCE: MMJ International Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/is-washington-bypassing-marijuana-fdas-botanical-drug-pathway-medicar-1152351