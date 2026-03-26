Phemex Launches $100,000 US Indices Futures Competition and Expands Copy Trading to Traditional Assets

APIA, SAMOA / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2026 / Phemex, a user-first crypto exchange, has announced the launch of its US Indices Futures Competition, a high-stakes trading event featuring a $100,000 prize pool.

Running from March 24 to April 7, 2026, the competition enables traders to capture volatility in major global equity indices, including the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500, using Phemex's high-performance execution infrastructure, which operates at 500 milliseconds latency.

Expansion into Traditional Asset Copy Trading:

The competition coincides with a major platform update: the full-scale integration of copy trading for traditional financial (TradFi) assets.

With this release, Phemex users can automatically replicate the strategies of Lead Traders across multiple asset classes, including:

Stocks

Metals

Indices

Commodities

The system introduces an intelligent auto-capture mechanism, designed to synchronize trades in real time. When a Lead Trader opens a position in traditional markets using USDT as collateral, the position is automatically mirrored across follower accounts.

This functionality removes technical barriers between crypto-native trading environments and traditional macro-driven strategies, enabling unified portfolio exposure across asset classes.

Market Growth and Trading Activity:

The strategic push into TradFi-centric competition and execution tools is backed by extraordinary market validation. Phemex TradFi has observed:

340% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) increase in active users

Monthly trading volume exceeding $10 billion in March 2026

According to the statistics, this growth has been primarily driven by increased professional-grade demand for Gold and Commodities trading, reflecting a broader shift towards an "all-weather" approach to global wealth management.

About Phemex:

Founded in 2019, Phemex is a user-first crypto exchange trusted by over 10 million traders worldwide. The platform offers spot and derivatives trading, copy trading, and wealth management products designed to prioritize user experience, transparency, and innovation. With a forward-thinking approach and a commitment to user empowerment, Phemex delivers reliable tools, inclusive access, and evolving opportunities for traders at every level to grow and succeed.

Media Contact:

Oyku Yavuz

Email: oyku.yavuz@phemex.com

Website: https://phemex.com/

SOURCE: Phemex

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/phemex-launches-100-000-us-indices-futures-competition-and-expands-co-1152347