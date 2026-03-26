Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Drohnenabwehr im Fokus: DroneShield +15%
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
26.03.2026 18:38 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Phemex Launches $100,000 US Indices Futures Competition and Expands Copy Trading to Traditional Assets

APIA, SAMOA / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2026 / Phemex, a user-first crypto exchange, has announced the launch of its US Indices Futures Competition, a high-stakes trading event featuring a $100,000 prize pool.

Running from March 24 to April 7, 2026, the competition enables traders to capture volatility in major global equity indices, including the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500, using Phemex's high-performance execution infrastructure, which operates at 500 milliseconds latency.

Expansion into Traditional Asset Copy Trading:

The competition coincides with a major platform update: the full-scale integration of copy trading for traditional financial (TradFi) assets.

With this release, Phemex users can automatically replicate the strategies of Lead Traders across multiple asset classes, including:

Stocks

Metals

Indices

Commodities

The system introduces an intelligent auto-capture mechanism, designed to synchronize trades in real time. When a Lead Trader opens a position in traditional markets using USDT as collateral, the position is automatically mirrored across follower accounts.

This functionality removes technical barriers between crypto-native trading environments and traditional macro-driven strategies, enabling unified portfolio exposure across asset classes.

Market Growth and Trading Activity:

The strategic push into TradFi-centric competition and execution tools is backed by extraordinary market validation. Phemex TradFi has observed:

340% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) increase in active users

Monthly trading volume exceeding $10 billion in March 2026

According to the statistics, this growth has been primarily driven by increased professional-grade demand for Gold and Commodities trading, reflecting a broader shift towards an "all-weather" approach to global wealth management.

About Phemex:

Founded in 2019, Phemex is a user-first crypto exchange trusted by over 10 million traders worldwide. The platform offers spot and derivatives trading, copy trading, and wealth management products designed to prioritize user experience, transparency, and innovation. With a forward-thinking approach and a commitment to user empowerment, Phemex delivers reliable tools, inclusive access, and evolving opportunities for traders at every level to grow and succeed.

Media Contact:

Oyku Yavuz
Email: oyku.yavuz@phemex.com
Website: https://phemex.com/

SOURCE: Phemex



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/phemex-launches-100-000-us-indices-futures-competition-and-expands-co-1152347

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.