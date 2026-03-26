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WKN: A41BAR | ISIN: SE0025138357 | Ticker-Symbol: 51R
Tradegate
24.03.26 | 09:49
5,369 Euro
-0,56 % -0,030
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HACKSAW AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HACKSAW AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,2455,37019:47
5,2815,33319:48
ACCESS Newswire
26.03.2026 19:02 Uhr
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Hacksaw Publishes Annual Report 2025

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2026 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - Hacksaw's annual report for 2025 has been published on the company's website.

The annual report is available at https://www.hacksawgroup.com/en/investor-relations/financial-report-and-presentations/.

For more information, please contact:
E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com

This information is information that Hacksaw is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-03-26 18:30 CET.

About Hacksaw
Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

Attachments
Annual report 2025

SOURCE: Hacksaw



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hacksaw-publishes-annual-report-2025-1152368

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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