DJ IEVA GROUP: IEVA Group is listing on Euronext Growth Paris to accelerate its growth and innovation strategy

IEVA GROUP IEVA GROUP: IEVA Group is listing on Euronext Growth Paris to accelerate its growth and innovation strategy 26-March-2026 / 18:29 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- THIS PRESS RELEASE MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, DISTRIBUTED OR DISSEMINATED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN IEVA Group is listing on Euronext Growth Paris to accelerate its growth and innovation strategy -- Capital increase of approximately EUR7.3 million ? EUR5.14 million under the Global Placement, from 13 institutional investors ? EUR2.16 million under the Fixed Price Offer, from more than 2,500 individual investors -- Subscription price of the new shares: EUR12.79 per share -- Start of trading of the shares on the Euronext Growth market in Paris on 31 March 2026 Paris, 26 March 2026 IEVA Group, the leader in personalised beauty and wellness, announces the success of its IPO (the "Transaction") with a view to admission to trading of its shares on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014015ND9, ticker: ALIEV-FR). The Transaction was strongly supported by Bpifrance Investissement through the Bpifrance BlueSpring 1 fund, of which Bpifrance Investissement is the management company, in the amount of EUR3 million. It also garnered interest from institutional and individual investors. Jean Michel Karam, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and founder of IEVA Group, said: "In a demanding and volatile period for the stock markets, the success of this transaction was primarily driven by the commitment of several institutional investors - including Bpifrance, which has supported us since the launch - and individual investors, who have chosen to join us on this project. I thank them sincerely for their trust. I want to assure our new shareholders that we are putting all our energy and passion into fulfilling the ambition that has driven IEVA Group since its creation: to promote Beautiful Longevity by rolling out the first fully integrated Beauty Tech platform on a large scale. As a pioneer and leader in this approach, IEVA Group intends to accelerate its international reach, particularly through external growth. This IPO opens a new chapter in our history, with a clear ambition: to build together the Netflix of personalised beauty and wellness." Results of the Offering Overall demand amounted to 571,436 shares, including 402,357 under the Global Placement (GP) mainly intended for institutional investors, representing 70% of the overall demand, and 169,079 shares under the public offering in France in the form of a Fixed Price Offer (FPO), mainly intended for natural persons, representing 30% of the overall demand, giving rise to total demand for an amount of EUR7.309 million and subscriptions representing 91.36% of the initial offering. Following the transaction, the capital of IEVA Group now comprises 9,845,728 shares, representing a market capitalisation of EUR126 million, based on the IPO price of EUR12.79 per share. The free float represents approximately 19.14% of the company's capital after the Transaction. Settlement-delivery of the FPO and GP will take place on 30 March 2026. The shares will be admitted to trading on the Euronext Growth market in Paris from 31 March 2026 under ISIN code FR0014015ND9 and the ticker symbol ALIEV. Continuation of an aggressive growth strategy with the aim of doubling revenue by 2028 In a booming market with many development opportunities to seize, IEVA Group intends to pursue an aggressive strategy with three priorities: Haut du formulaire 1. Accelerate organic growth by leveraging synergies between activities. 2. Pursue a strategy of targeted acquisitions to extend its reach in France and internationally. 3. Optimise operational levers to increase profitability. IEVA Group aims to draw on this aggressive strategy to double its revenue by 2028. This growth trajectory should bring a gradual improvement in profitability, with EBITDA expected to be positive from 2026. An IPO on the Euronext Growth market to pursue its growth trajectory in France and internationally IEVA Group's IPO on Euronext Growth is intended to provide the Company with the financial resources to help it implement its development strategy, focused on the global deployment of the first fully integrated beauty tech platform. The net proceeds from the funds raised through the issuance of the new shares (approximately EUR6.37 million) will be used by the Company to finance and integrate potential external growth transactions. Reminder of the subscription commitments The Company had received a commitment to subscribe at the Offering Price from Bpifrance Investissement through the Bpifrance BlueSpring 1 fund, of which Bpifrance Investissement is the management company, for an amount of EUR3 million, representing approximately 41% of the amount of funds raised through the Offering. In addition to this investment, Bpifrance Investissement has an option to purchase from TF1 Social E-commerce (with the option of substitution, in whole or in part, by any shareholder of the Company who was a shareholder of the Company on the date of completion of the capital increase (other than Jean Karam and any shareholder of the Company holding less than 5% of the share capital)), offering it the possibility of doubling its initial investment within one year. The purchase option may be exercised at any time in the period between the sixth (6th) month following the settlement-delivery date of the Capital Increase and, at the latest, the twelfth (12th) month following the settlement-delivery date of the capital increase, at an exercise price per share equal to the higher of: -- the price of the shares offered as part of the capital increase (i.e. EUR12.79 per share); and -- the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of the Company's shares on the Euronext Growth market of Euronext in Paris during the six (6) months immediately preceding the date of exercise of the call option. In addition, the Company has made a commitment to Bpifrance Investissement to use its best efforts to achieve a free float target of at least 30% of the share capital by 31 December 2028, in particular by means of a sale on the market, secondary offerings, sale by means of the creation of an accelerated book-building process, or through the issuance of new shares. Deal allocation Global Placement: a total of 402,357 shares was allocated to institutional investors (i.e. approximately EUR5.15 million and around 70% of the total number of securities allocated). Fixed Price Offer: a total of 169,079 shares were allocated to natural persons (i.e. approximately EUR2.16 million and around 30% of the total number of securities allocated). A1 orders (up to and including 250 shares) and A2 orders (above 250 shares) will be served in full. Share capital following the Transaction The share capital amounts to EUR246,143.20 divided into 9,845,728 shares with a par value of EUR0.025 each, fully subscribed and fully paid up. Market capitalisation following the Transaction Approximately EUR126 million based on the IPO price of EUR12.79 per share. Lock-in commitment: TF1 Social e-commerce, Crédit Mutuel Innovation, Jean Karam, Unilever Ventures Holding BV, Seb Alliance and Reworld Media Ventures, which together hold 75.24% of the company's share capital and voting rights at the date of this press release, have undertaken to retain all the shares they will hold on the settlement delivery date of the Offering for a period of 180 calendar days following the settlement-delivery date of the Offering subject to certain customary exceptions Breakdown of the share capital following the Transaction After the fully subscribed Offering Undiluted basis Diluted basis* Shareholders Number of % of capital and voting Number of % of capital and voting shares rights shares rights TF1 Social e-commerce 2,346,040 23.83% 2,346,040 22.75% Crédit Mutuel Innovation 2,193,316 22.28% 2,193,316 21.27% Jean Karam 1,358,516 13.80% 1,458,516 14.15% Unilever Ventures Holding BV 791,340 8.04% 791,340 7.68% SEB Alliance 484,696 4.92% 484,696 4.70% Bpifrance BlueSpring 1 234,558 2.38% 234,558 2.27% Other historical shareholders** and 2,100,384 21.33% 2,464,904 23.91% free float

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March 26, 2026 13:30 ET (17:30 GMT)