IEVA GROUP: IEVA Group is listing on Euronext Growth Paris to accelerate its growth and innovation strategy -2

DJ IEVA GROUP: IEVA Group is listing on Euronext Growth Paris to accelerate its growth and innovation strategy

IEVA GROUP IEVA GROUP: IEVA Group is listing on Euronext Growth Paris to accelerate its growth and innovation strategy 26-March-2026 / 18:29 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- THIS PRESS RELEASE MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, DISTRIBUTED OR DISSEMINATED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN IEVA Group is listing on Euronext Growth Paris to accelerate its growth and innovation strategy -- Capital increase of approximately EUR7.3 million ? EUR5.14 million under the Global Placement, from 13 institutional investors ? EUR2.16 million under the Fixed Price Offer, from more than 2,500 individual investors -- Subscription price of the new shares: EUR12.79 per share -- Start of trading of the shares on the Euronext Growth market in Paris on 31 March 2026 Paris, 26 March 2026 IEVA Group, the leader in personalised beauty and wellness, announces the success of its IPO (the "Transaction") with a view to admission to trading of its shares on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014015ND9, ticker: ALIEV-FR). The Transaction was strongly supported by Bpifrance Investissement through the Bpifrance BlueSpring 1 fund, of which Bpifrance Investissement is the management company, in the amount of EUR3 million. It also garnered interest from institutional and individual investors. Jean Michel Karam, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and founder of IEVA Group, said: "In a demanding and volatile period for the stock markets, the success of this transaction was primarily driven by the commitment of several institutional investors - including Bpifrance, which has supported us since the launch - and individual investors, who have chosen to join us on this project. I thank them sincerely for their trust. I want to assure our new shareholders that we are putting all our energy and passion into fulfilling the ambition that has driven IEVA Group since its creation: to promote Beautiful Longevity by rolling out the first fully integrated Beauty Tech platform on a large scale. As a pioneer and leader in this approach, IEVA Group intends to accelerate its international reach, particularly through external growth. This IPO opens a new chapter in our history, with a clear ambition: to build together the Netflix of personalised beauty and wellness." Results of the Offering Overall demand amounted to 571,436 shares, including 402,357 under the Global Placement (GP) mainly intended for institutional investors, representing 70% of the overall demand, and 169,079 shares under the public offering in France in the form of a Fixed Price Offer (FPO), mainly intended for natural persons, representing 30% of the overall demand, giving rise to total demand for an amount of EUR7.309 million and subscriptions representing 91.36% of the initial offering. Following the transaction, the capital of IEVA Group now comprises 9,845,728 shares, representing a market capitalisation of EUR126 million, based on the IPO price of EUR12.79 per share. The free float represents approximately 19.14% of the company's capital after the Transaction. Settlement-delivery of the FPO and GP will take place on 30 March 2026. The shares will be admitted to trading on the Euronext Growth market in Paris from 31 March 2026 under ISIN code FR0014015ND9 and the ticker symbol ALIEV. Continuation of an aggressive growth strategy with the aim of doubling revenue by 2028 In a booming market with many development opportunities to seize, IEVA Group intends to pursue an aggressive strategy with three priorities: Haut du formulaire 1. Accelerate organic growth by leveraging synergies between activities. 2. Pursue a strategy of targeted acquisitions to extend its reach in France and internationally. 3. Optimise operational levers to increase profitability. IEVA Group aims to draw on this aggressive strategy to double its revenue by 2028. This growth trajectory should bring a gradual improvement in profitability, with EBITDA expected to be positive from 2026. An IPO on the Euronext Growth market to pursue its growth trajectory in France and internationally IEVA Group's IPO on Euronext Growth is intended to provide the Company with the financial resources to help it implement its development strategy, focused on the global deployment of the first fully integrated beauty tech platform. The net proceeds from the funds raised through the issuance of the new shares (approximately EUR6.37 million) will be used by the Company to finance and integrate potential external growth transactions. Reminder of the subscription commitments The Company had received a commitment to subscribe at the Offering Price from Bpifrance Investissement through the Bpifrance BlueSpring 1 fund, of which Bpifrance Investissement is the management company, for an amount of EUR3 million, representing approximately 41% of the amount of funds raised through the Offering. In addition to this investment, Bpifrance Investissement has an option to purchase from TF1 Social E-commerce (with the option of substitution, in whole or in part, by any shareholder of the Company who was a shareholder of the Company on the date of completion of the capital increase (other than Jean Karam and any shareholder of the Company holding less than 5% of the share capital)), offering it the possibility of doubling its initial investment within one year. The purchase option may be exercised at any time in the period between the sixth (6th) month following the settlement-delivery date of the Capital Increase and, at the latest, the twelfth (12th) month following the settlement-delivery date of the capital increase, at an exercise price per share equal to the higher of: -- the price of the shares offered as part of the capital increase (i.e. EUR12.79 per share); and -- the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of the Company's shares on the Euronext Growth market of Euronext in Paris during the six (6) months immediately preceding the date of exercise of the call option. In addition, the Company has made a commitment to Bpifrance Investissement to use its best efforts to achieve a free float target of at least 30% of the share capital by 31 December 2028, in particular by means of a sale on the market, secondary offerings, sale by means of the creation of an accelerated book-building process, or through the issuance of new shares. Deal allocation Global Placement: a total of 402,357 shares was allocated to institutional investors (i.e. approximately EUR5.15 million and around 70% of the total number of securities allocated). Fixed Price Offer: a total of 169,079 shares were allocated to natural persons (i.e. approximately EUR2.16 million and around 30% of the total number of securities allocated). A1 orders (up to and including 250 shares) and A2 orders (above 250 shares) will be served in full. Share capital following the Transaction The share capital amounts to EUR246,143.20 divided into 9,845,728 shares with a par value of EUR0.025 each, fully subscribed and fully paid up. Market capitalisation following the Transaction Approximately EUR126 million based on the IPO price of EUR12.79 per share. Lock-in commitment: TF1 Social e-commerce, Crédit Mutuel Innovation, Jean Karam, Unilever Ventures Holding BV, Seb Alliance and Reworld Media Ventures, which together hold 75.24% of the company's share capital and voting rights at the date of this press release, have undertaken to retain all the shares they will hold on the settlement delivery date of the Offering for a period of 180 calendar days following the settlement-delivery date of the Offering subject to certain customary exceptions Breakdown of the share capital following the Transaction After the fully subscribed Offering Undiluted basis Diluted basis* Shareholders Number of % of capital and voting Number of % of capital and voting shares rights shares rights TF1 Social e-commerce 2,346,040 23.83% 2,346,040 22.75% Crédit Mutuel Innovation 2,193,316 22.28% 2,193,316 21.27% Jean Karam 1,358,516 13.80% 1,458,516 14.15% Unilever Ventures Holding BV 791,340 8.04% 791,340 7.68% SEB Alliance 484,696 4.92% 484,696 4.70% Bpifrance BlueSpring 1 234,558 2.38% 234,558 2.27% Other historical shareholders** and 2,100,384 21.33% 2,464,904 23.91% free float

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March 26, 2026 13:30 ET (17:30 GMT)

DJ IEVA GROUP: IEVA Group is listing on Euronext Growth Paris to accelerate its growth and innovation strategy -2-

New shareholders 336,878 3.42% 336,878 3.27 Total 9,845,728 100% 10,310,248 100% * as at the date of the Information Memorandum, there are 15,200 free shares in the process of vesting, 90,000 BSPCE (business creation share warrants) giving the right to subscribe for 360,000 shares, and 2,233 share warrants giving the right to subscribe for 89,320 shares. ** there are 25 other shareholders, including 5 legal entities and 20 individuals, of which only 3 hold more than 2.5% of the share capital.

Availability of the Information Memorandum

The Information Memorandum is available free of charge upon request to the Company, whose registered office is located at 87, rue Réaumur, 75002 Paris, and in electronic form on the Euronext website (www.euronext.com) and the Company's website (https://bourse.ievagroup.com).

Risk factors

Any investment in equities involves risks. Before making an investment decision, investors are invited to refer to Part 1/Chapter 3 "Risk factors" and Part 2/Chapter 1 "Risk factors related to the Offering" contained in the Information Memorandum.

Listing sponsor and advisor Lead arranger and bookrunner Legal advisor Financial communication

Comprehensive information on IEVA Group's IPO project can be found at:

https://bourse.ievagroup.com

Contacts

SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN - Marianne Py IEVA GROUP Financial Communication Investor Relations +33 (0)6 85 52 76 93 investisseurs@ievagroup.com ievagroup@seitosei-actifin.com SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN - Isabelle Dray Gaelle Bouvier Financial Press Relations Communications Department +33 (0)6 85 36 85 11 +33 (0)6 16 37 10 34 isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com gaelle.bouvier@ievagroup.com

Disclaimer

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, shares in IEVA Group in any country.

This press release is promotional material and not a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 (the "Prospectus Regulation"), which forms part of UK domestic law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (EUWA).

This press release does not constitute and may not be considered a public offering, purchase offer or subscription offer nor is it intended to solicit public interest for the purposes of a public offering.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell securities or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States of America. The shares or any other securities of IEVA Group may not be offered or sold in the United States of America unless they are registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or are exempt from such registration requirements. The shares of IEVA Group will be offered or sold only outside the United States of America and in offshore transactions, in accordance with Regulation S of the Securities Act. IEVA Group does not intend to register the offering in whole or in part in the United States of America or to make a public offering there.

With respect to Member States of the European Economic Area other than France (each, a "Member State"), no action has been taken or will be taken to permit a public offering of the securities referred to in this press release that would require the publication of a prospectus in a Member State. Consequently, the securities may be offered in these Member States only: (i) to qualified investors, as defined by the Prospectus Regulation; (ii) to fewer than 150 natural or legal persons, other than qualified investors (as defined by the Prospectus Regulation) per Member State; or (iii) in all other cases where the publication of a prospectus by IEVA Group is not required under the provisions of Article 1(4) of the Prospectus Regulation; and provided that none of the offers referred to in paragraphs (i) to (iii) above requires the publication by IEVA Group of a prospectus in accordance with the provisions of Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation or a supplement to the prospectus in accordance with the provisions of Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation.

For the purposes of this disclaimer, the term "public offering" in relation to securities in a given Member State means any communication addressed in any form and by any means to persons and presenting sufficient information on the terms of the offering and the securities to be offered, so as to enable an investor to decide to purchase or subscribe for such securities in that Member State.

These sales restrictions relating to Member States are in addition to any other sales restrictions applicable in Member States.

This press release does not constitute an offer to the public of financial securities in the United Kingdom and is intended only for "qualified investors" (as defined in the Prospectus Regulation, which forms part of domestic law pursuant to the EUWA), who are (i) investment professionals within the meaning of Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as currently in force, hereinafter the "Financial Promotion Order"), (ii) referred to in section 49(2)(a) to (d) ("high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.") of the Financial Promotion Order, (iii) outside the United Kingdom, or (iv) persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activities (within the meaning of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) in connection with the issuance or sale of any securities may be legally communicated, directly or indirectly (all such persons being collectively referred to as the "Authorised Persons"). This press release is intended solely for Authorised Persons and may not be used by any person other than an Authorised Person.

This press release contains information about the objectives of IEVA Group as well as forward-looking statements.

This information is not historical data and should not be interpreted as guarantees that the facts and data stated will occur. This information is based on data, assumptions, and estimates that IEVA Group considers reasonable. The latter operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment. It is therefore not in a position to anticipate all risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialisation of a risk or combination of risks could lead to results that differ significantly from those mentioned in any forward-looking statement. IEVA Group draws your attention to the fact that forward-looking statements are in no way a guarantee of its future performance and that its actual financial position, results, and cash flows, as well as developments in the sector in which IEVA Group operates, may differ significantly from those proposed or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this document. Furthermore, even if the financial situation of IEVA Group, its results, cash flows, and developments in the sector in which IEVA Group operates were consistent with the forward-looking information contained in this document, these results or developments may not be a reliable indication of IEVA Group's future results or developments. This information is provided only as of the date of this press release. IEVA Group undertakes no obligation to publish updates to this information or the assumptions on which it is based, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

The distribution of this press release may be subject to specific regulations in certain countries. Consequently, persons physically present in these countries and in countries in which the press release is disseminated, published or distributed must inform themselves of and comply with these laws and regulations.

This press release may not be published, transmitted or distributed, either directly or indirectly, in the territory of the United States of America, Australia, Canada or Japan.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Ieva Group CP Résultats IPO Vdef EN (1)

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: IEVA GROUP 87 rue Réaumur 75002 Paris France Euronext Ticker: - AMF Category: Inside information / Issuer activities (acquisitions, sales...) EQS News ID: 2298850 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2298850 26-March-2026 CET/CEST

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March 26, 2026 13:30 ET (17:30 GMT)