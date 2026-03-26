Hiru Corp.: Ameerex Corporation Secures Accepted Bid for 2,100 BOE/d Producing Assets in TAQA North Divestment Through Crimson Energy Ltd.

ATLANTA, GA AND DOHA, QATAR / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2026 / Ameerex Corporation (OTC:HIRU) ("Ameerex" or the "Company" announces that, through its Canadian affiliate Crimson Energy Ltd., the Company has secured an accepted bid on 2 packages of the TAQA North 2025 Divestment Offering, representing approximately 2,100 BOE/d of production.

This milestone confirms Ameerex's advancement from bidder to selected counterparty on producing asset packages, positioning the Company within the final stages of the transaction process, pending approval from TAQA headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The acquired packages form part of a broader producing portfolio characterized by low-decline production, multi-zone potential, and immediate cash-flow generation.

Transaction Highlights:

Bid accepted on 2 packages

~2,100 BOE/d combined production

Immediate cash-flowing producing assets

Final approval pending TAQA headquarters (Abu Dhabi).

Strategic Positioning

This transaction represents a direct entry into North American production, accelerating Ameerex's transition toward a cash-flow-generating energy platform.

The Company expects the transaction to be fully self-funded by its Qatari majority shareholders, with no issuance of new shares and no dilution to existing shareholders.

Next Steps

The process now advances toward final approval and execution of definitive agreements. Ameerex will provide further updates as the transaction progresses.

AMEEREX Corporation is a U.S.-based strategic investment and resource development company with a diversified portfolio spanning critical minerals, precious metals, and energy assets.

Under the leadership of CEO and Chairman Khalid Nasser A.S. Al-Thani, who brings significant international finance and investment expertise, the company is positioned to identify and capitalize on diverse market opportunities in the Mining and Energy sectors. HIRU's strategy leverages its strong Qatari connections and global network to pursue value-creating investments and strategic partnerships.

About AMEEREX Corporation

Ameerex Corporation (OTC:HIRU) is a diversified natural-resources company operating across North America and Australia. The Company focuses on producing oil and gas assets, precious metals, and critical base-metal projects. Ameerex applies a disciplined acquisition strategy centered on clean title, immediate production, and long-term value creation.

Investor Relations

Ameerex Corporation - Doha, Qatar

3379 Peachtree Road NE, Suite 700

Atlanta, GA 30326

Email: info@ameerex.com

Phone: +1 775-312-2773

Corporate Communications

https://x.com/thehirucorp

OTC Markets

https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/HIRU

SOURCE: Hiru Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/ameerex-corporation-otc-hiru-secures-accepted-bid-for-2-100-boe%2fd-pro-1152391