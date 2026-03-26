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PR Newswire
26.03.2026 19:36 Uhr
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Matillion Ltd: Matillion Launches Maia's Migration Agent: Autonomous Migration for Legacy ETL Platforms

New capability converts legacy ETL pipelines from 14 platforms to modern cloud data warehouses - compressing multi-quarter migration programs into weeks.

DENVER and MANCHESTER, England, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Matillion today announced Migration Agent, a new capability within Maia, its flagship AI Data Automation platform, that autonomously converts legacy ETL pipelines into native, warehouse-optimized pipelines on Snowflake, Databricks, and Amazon Redshift.

Migration Agent addresses one of the most persistent and costly challenges in enterprise data modernization: the inability to move off legacy ETL platforms without committing to expensive, multi-quarter consulting engagements. With Migration Agent, teams can convert pipelines from 14 legacy platforms - including Informatica PowerCenter, Alteryx, IBM DataStage, SSIS, Oracle ODI, SAS Enterprise Guide, and dbt - with no manual rewrite and no GSI dependency.

How it works

Unlike conventional migration tools that replicate legacy logic into a new environment, Migration Agent performs a predictable, structured conversion. Maia parses the original transformation logic, dependency graphs, and pipeline metadata, then reconstructs each pipeline as a native, warehouse-optimized ELT pipeline. Unsupported or ambiguous constructs are flagged explicitly for human review, ensuring transparency and correctness throughout.

Engineers move from builders, manually recreating pipeline logic step by step - to managers, inspecting generated pipelines that already preserve the original system's logic and structure.

"The migration conversation has been broken for years. Teams know they need to move off Informatica or Alteryx. The quote comes back at six figures and 18 months, and the project gets shelved. Migration Agent removes both barriers. No manual rewrite. No consulting cost. Operational burden gone. This is what autonomous data engineering looks like in practice."
- Ed Thompson, Chief Technology Officer, Matillion

Availability

Migration Agent is available today. Customers and prospects can request a demo today.

Upcoming event

On March 31, Matillion will host a live webinar challenging its team to convert 100 Informatica pipelines in 30 minutes using Migration Agent. Register now.

About Maia

Maia is Matillion's flagship product and the world's first AI Data Automation platform, freeing data teams from the constraints of manual data work by automating it. Trusted by EDF Energy, Cisco, Autodesk, Siemens Healthineers, St. James's Place, and Sophos.

PRESS CONTACT

Media contact: press@matillion.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/matillion-launches-maias-migration-agent-autonomous-migration-for-legacy-etl-platforms-302726635.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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