Colorado Christian University: Colorado University Awarded Gold Status in Military Friendly Rankings

A Colorado university has been named a gold military friendly school, marking 14 years of consecutive recognition.

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2026 / Colorado Christian University (CCU) earned gold status for 2026-2027, a step up from previous years and its highest designation to date, reflecting the university's continued commitment to serving military members, veterans and their families.

The designation evaluates institutions based on outcomes such as student retention, graduation rates, job placement and levels of financial support for military and veteran students, as well as the quality of services and resources dedicated to their success.

"Earning gold status is a milestone that reflects the heart CCU brings to serving those who serve our country," said Allison Burkhart, Vice President of University Marketing, College of Adult and Graduate Studies Enrollment and Student Success.

"Our military and veteran students don't just choose CCU for the flexibility or the benefits expertise - they choose us because we genuinely care about their success, their families, and their futures. This recognition affirms that Christ-centered education and a commitment to those who serve our country are a calling we take seriously, and one we will not stop pursuing."

CCU's College of Adult and Graduate Studies (CCU Online) plays a central role in this recognition, offering 100% online degree programs designed to meet the needs of active-duty service members, veterans, and military families. The university also provides specialized military enrollment counselors and tuition assistance programs.

CCU also offers reduced tuition rates for active-duty service members, National Guard and Reserve members, and their families, along with support in transferring military training into academic credit and accessing earned education benefits.

"For 14 years, CCU has remained committed to serving military students with excellence and care," said Bill Hutto, CCU military enrollment director.

"Our team understands the unique challenges they face, and we take pride in providing personalized support that helps them not only enroll but persist and succeed."

Military friendly schools are evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey, with gold status representing a high level of achievement among participating institutions nationwide.

Active-duty service members, veterans, and military families can connect with CCU's dedicated military enrollment team to explore programs, benefits, and next steps. To learn more, visit ccu.edu/military .

Photos of military-affiliated students are available ?here?.

About Colorado Christian University

Colorado Christian University , founded in 1914, is the premier Christian university in the Rocky Mountain region. Located in Lakewood, Colorado, CCU provides Christ-centered higher education equipping students to impact the world with grace and truth. With a mission of cultivating the mind without compromising the heart, CCU integrates biblical truth with academic excellence. Students are prepared to lead with moral clarity, spiritual depth and professional competence across a variety of vocations and callings.

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SOURCE: Colorado Christian University

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/colorado-university-awarded-gold-status-in-military-friendly-rankings-1152342