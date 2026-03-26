ALYZE Introduces the Most Comprehensive Personal Health Assessment Outside a Hospital

A data-driven health assessment platform combining advanced diagnostics, biomarker testing, and performance analytics to deliver personalized protocols and guaranteed measurable progress in longevity, vitality, and human performance.

BOUNTIFUL, UT / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2026 / Developed by an unprecedented coalition of physicians, sports psychologists, and professional athletes, the anALYZE Assessment combines advanced diagnostics, hormone testing, metabolic testing, and mental performance baselines to create a truly personalized health protocol, built for weight loss, vitality, healthy aging, and long-term performance.

Millions of Americans invest in gym memberships, supplements, wearable trackers, and wellness programs each year. Yet for many people, one frustrating question remains unanswered: Is any of it actually improving their health?

ALYZE believes the problem is simple: most people start their health journey without knowing their true baseline.

To solve that problem, the company has introduced the anALYZE Assessment, a comprehensive diagnostic and performance evaluation designed to establish one of the most detailed personal health baselines available outside of a hospital setting.

The assessment is the foundation of the ALYZE membership platform and combines clinical diagnostics, biomarker testing, metabolic testing, body composition imaging, cortisol testing, testosterone testing, and performance analysis to build a complete picture of a member's health.

Rather than relying on generalized wellness advice, the system uses measurable data to guide personalized health optimization programs designed to improve physical performance, metabolic health, hormone balance, and long-term wellness.

Why the anALYZE Assessment Is Different

Most traditional physical exams focus primarily on identifying disease. Even concierge lab testing often provides data without a structured improvement plan.

The ALYZE Assessment was designed to bridge the gap between medical diagnostics and performance optimization, addressing everything from fatigue treatment and brain fog to hormone imbalance treatment, perimenopause, and low testosterone.

The assessment was developed through collaboration between experts connected to Brigham Young University, the University of Utah, and several professional athletic organizations, combining perspectives from integrative medicine, sports science, and performance psychology.

Dr. Matt Moore, Assistant Professor in Health and Kinesiology and a high-performance coach with U of U Health, says the collaboration helped shape a more integrated model of care.

"When great minds from the University of Utah and BYU come together, the focus stops being about rivalry and starts being about impact," Moore said. "Collaboration like this allows us to combine expertise, challenge each other's thinking, and ultimately build a stronger, more compassionate health system for everyone we serve."

What the Assessment Measures

The anALYZE Assessment evaluates multiple dimensions of health to establish a detailed baseline before members begin a structured improvement plan.

Testing may include:

Medical history and lifestyle intake

DEXA scan body composition analysis

Comprehensive lab testing and blood analysis

Hormone testing, testosterone testing, cortisol testing, and thyroid testing

Metabolic testing and resting metabolic rate assessment

Blood pressure screening and resting ECG

VO2 max testing and cardiovascular performance metrics

Mental performance baselines measuring stress, burnout, and motivation

Fitness and movement assessments

Together, these diagnostics create a data-driven profile that practitioners use to design personalized health protocols, including nutrition planning, fitness programming, GLP-1 and medically supervised weight loss programs, recovery therapies, and practitioner-guided medical optimization.

From Baseline Testing to Guaranteed Progress

What makes the assessment meaningful is what happens after the data is collected.

Members undergo repeat biomarker testing, metabolic health screening, and body composition scans throughout their membership to measure real progress across key health indicators, including hormone levels, energy and performance, healthy aging markers, and body composition.

If a specific protocol, whether it involves nutrition, training, hormone replacement therapy, GLP-1 therapy, or recovery, does not produce measurable improvement, it is adjusted or removed.

This system forms the basis of ALYZE's central commitment:

guaranteed measurable progress.

By linking diagnostics directly to interventions and ongoing testing, the platform is designed to eliminate the trial-and-error approach that often defines the wellness industry.

Meeting Growing Demand for Data-Driven Health

Demand for preventative healthcare, biomarker testing, functional medicine clinics, integrative medicine, and personalized wellness programs has grown rapidly in recent years as more people seek to better understand their long-term health risks.

Consumers increasingly search for answers to questions such as:

What blood tests should healthy adults get every year?

What biomarkers indicate metabolic health?

How do you measure cardiovascular fitness?

What blood markers predict long-term health outcomes?

What is the best treatment for low testosterone?

How do I know if I have a hormone imbalance?

What is a resting metabolic rate test?

The company says the anALYZE Assessment was designed to provide clear answers to those questions while helping individuals track measurable improvements over time.

For professionals in Davis County searching for a wellness center near me, a luxury gym near me, a weight loss clinic near me, a hormone clinic near me, or a health optimization clinic near me, the company's flagship location in Bountiful, Utah, aims to provide one of the most comprehensive health evaluation systems available in a private wellness setting.

About ALYZE

ALYZE is Utah's first fully integrated luxury health club combining a functional medicine clinic, comprehensive lab testing, peptide therapy, testosterone therapy, hormone replacement therapy, IV therapy, a pilates gym, a gym with a cold plunge, sauna, red light therapy, and a full-service medspa under one roof.

Built by an unprecedented coalition of professional athletes, physicians, sports psychologists, and performance experts, ALYZE delivers data-driven health optimization programs focused on weight loss, vitality, healthy aging, hormone balance, and longevity, designed to produce measurable progress for every member.

The company's flagship location opens in Bountiful, Utah, with additional locations planned in Utah.

ALYZE does not just claim progress. It proves it.

Learn more at https://www.alyze.health

Media Contact

Jack Smith

Media Director

Trustpoint Xposure

contact@trustpointxposure.com

SOURCE: ALYZE

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/alyze-introduces-the-most-comprehensive-personal-health-assessment-ou-1151136