Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2026) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Rockbridge Resources Inc. ("Rockbridge" or the "Company"). The Vancouver-based company's common shares were listed for trading on the CSE today following the conversion of special warrants that were issued in December 2025. The ticker symbol is ROCB.

Rockbridge owns 100% of the Burn property in British Columbia, which is located approximately 32 kilometres southeast of the town of Smithers in the province's Omineca region. The project is comprised of nine contiguous claims totaling approximately 6,361 hectares and is prospective for silver, copper, lead and zinc mineralization. Rockbridge plans to immediately begin a Phase One exploration program at the property, consistent with the recommendation in a recent technical report.

"The strong metal price environment is driving a surge in exciting new mining listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange," said Stuart Schady, the CSE's Vice President, Business Development. "With the addition of Rockbridge, the CSE has already added new listings this year from five junior mining companies focused on projects in British Columbia. We wish Rockbridge success at the Burn property."

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Source: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)