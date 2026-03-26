Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2026) - Health Insurance Now has announced expanded year-round access to private health insurance coverage for individuals and families who miss the government's annual Open Enrollment period. The announcement introduces an enrollment pathway that allows eligible individuals to pursue coverage outside the standard government enrollment schedule.

Government marketplace health plans typically limit enrollment to a designated Open Enrollment period each year unless an individual qualifies for a special enrollment period triggered by a Qualifying Life Event. Individuals who miss that window may remain without coverage until the next enrollment cycle.





Health Insurance Now Announces Year-Round Access to Private Health Coverage Beyond Open Enrollment



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The expanded availability from Health Insurance Now addresses this limitation by offering access to private health insurance plans that are not restricted by the same enrollment timeline. This option is intended to support individuals whose circumstances change outside the government enrollment period, including recent graduates, individuals between jobs, early retirees, and self-employed workers who may need coverage during the year.

Under the expanded availability, Health Insurance Now reviews applicant information and matches individuals with private health insurance plans offered through a network of more than 25 national carriers. Once an application is submitted and reviewed, approvals and coverage activation may occur within approximately 24 to 48 hours.





Health Insurance Now expands access to private health insurance plans



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As awareness of year-round enrollment options grows, Health Insurance Now expects continued demand for coverage pathways that remain accessible beyond the government's limited annual enrollment window. The company remains focused on expanding awareness of these enrollment options for individuals seeking coverage during the year.

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Source: GetFeatured