Gaithersburg, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2026) - Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHPH) ("Shuttle Pharma" or the "Company"), today announced a major advancement to its molecule.ai platform, significantly expanding its capabilities in therapeutic discovery and positioning the Company at the forefront of AI-driven drug development.

The latest release introduces new models that enable users to more effectively evaluate, prioritize, and advance therapeutic candidates. By integrating enhanced predictive and generative capabilities into a unified platform, Shuttle Pharma is accelerating the transition from fragmented data analysis toward a scalable, end-to-end solution for therapeutic development.

This update marks a critical evolution for AI-driven drug discovery: from standalone model outputs to a more sophisticated reasoning system. The platform can now identify and prioritize relationships between genes and disease pathways and predict compound interactions with specific biological targets. Combined with existing molecular prediction tools, molecule.ai delivers a more connected and efficient framework for evaluating therapeutic opportunities-driving faster, higher-confidence decision-making earlier in the discovery lifecycle.

In addition, the Company unveiled a preview of its next-generation autonomous AI agent system, built on top of frontier AI models. This system is designed to move beyond traditional single-step predictions by enabling multi-step reasoning and multi-agent orchestration across complex scientific workflows. The agents will be capable of ingesting multimodal data, leveraging integrated tools, and executing discrete research tasks-dramatically reducing manual effort and increasing throughput for research teams.

"This release represents a meaningful step toward fully autonomous therapeutic discovery," said Chris Cooper, Chief Executive Officer of Shuttle Pharma. "We are not just improving model performance-we are redefining how drug development workflows are executed. By integrating reasoning, prediction, and automation into a single platform, molecule.ai has the potential to materially reduce timelines, lower costs, and increase the probability of success across the development pipeline. We believe this positions Shuttle Pharma to play a leading role in the next generation of AI-powered biopharma innovation."

As Shuttle Pharma continues to expand molecule.ai's capabilities, the Company remains focused on building a scalable platform that can unlock new therapeutic opportunities, improve development efficiency, and create long-term value for shareholders.

About Shuttle Pharma

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHPH) owns a pharmaceutical software artificial intelligence ("AI") driven platform for molecular discovery and early-stage drug development. By combining modern AI techniques with structured scientific workflows, the Molecule.ai platform helps researchers explore the chemical space more efficiently, evaluate molecular ideas with greater clarity and make more informed decisions during the earliest stages of drug development.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the development and future capabilities of the Molecule.ai platform. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including our ability to realize the anticipated benefits from the Molecule.ai platform, risks related to the acquisition and retention of future customers and our ability to generate revenue, our ability to fund our future operations, risks regarding our intellectual property, risks regarding our ability to maintain the listing of our common stock on Nasdaq, as well as other factors discussed in Shuttle Pharma's SEC filings. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by federal securities laws, Shuttle Pharma disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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Source: Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.