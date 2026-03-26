AsiaFIN Holdings Corp to Host Webcast to Announce Full Year 2025 Financial Results

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2026 / AsiaFIN Holdings Corp., (OTCQB:ASFH), a leading fintech financial ecosystem enabler, today announced that it will release its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2025, after the close of the U.S. capital markets on Monday, March 30, 2026.

The Company will host a webcast on Thursday, April 2, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (20:30 Malaysia Time) to discuss the full year 2025 financial results in more detail.

Members of AsiaFIN's management team will host the webcast, followed by a live question-and-answer session.

Earnings and Q&A Webcast

Date: Thursday, April 2, 2026

Time: 08:30 Eastern Time (05:30 Pacific Time, 20:30 Malaysia Time)

To register for the webcast, please click the registration link here and complete the online form. Registered participants will receive a Microsoft Teams join link via email.

Please join the webcast 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. If you experience any difficulties joining the webcast, please contact investor.relations@asiafingroup.com.

A webcast replay and transcript will be available here Corporate News - AsiaFIN and the presentation will be available here SEC Filings - AsiaFIN.

About AsiaFIN Holdings Corp.

AsiaFIN Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:ASFH), a Nevada corporation, operates through its wholly owned Malaysia, Hong Kong and StarFIN Holdings Ltd subsidiaries. AsiaFIN's mission is to become the "financial ecosystem enabler" through its solutions in Fintech; Regulatory Technology (REGTECH); ESG Consultancy & Reporting and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) services. AsiaFIN provides services to over 90+ financial institutions and over 100 corporate clients in the Asia and Middle East region including Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, Singapore and Saudi Arabia. AsiaFIN's clients are central banks, financial institutions and large corporations. For further information regarding the company, please visit https://asiafingroup.com.

Investors

AsiaFIN Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:ASFH)

KC Wong, Chief Executive Officer

investor.relations@asiafingroup.com

Media

AsiaFIN Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:ASFH)

KC Wong, Chief Executive Officer

media@asiafingroup.com

SOURCE: ASIAFIN HOLDINGS CORP.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/asiafin-holdings-corp-to-host-webcast-to-announce-full-year-2025-finan-1152235