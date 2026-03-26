Jumping Jack Dog Ranch: Owner of Hays County Dog Ranch Seeks Help as Court Fight Raises Broader Questions for Texas Business

Jumping Jack Dog Ranch founder says case reflects dangerous anti-business precedent in Texas

HAYS COUNTY, TX / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2026 / Brett Mundy, founder of Jumping Jack Dog Ranch in Hays County, has launched a GoFundMe campaign after a series of court rulings she says have stripped her company of core rights that Texas small businesses depend on to survive, including the ability to control company finances and pay for legal defense.

Mundy is seeking to raise $107,000 by April 8 to comply with a court-ordered payment she says was imposed during a three-year legal dispute with a minority shareholder. If the money is not paid by that deadline, Mundy says she could face contempt of court and possible jail time, putting her business, its employees and the future of its property at risk.

For Mundy, the issue is bigger than one dog ranch.



"This is not just about me or my business," said Mundy. "This is about whether a Texas small business has the right to defend itself, manage its own operations and honor the agreements it was built on. If these rulings stand, every small business owner in Texas should be paying attention."

Founded nine years ago in honor of her dog Jack, Jumping Jack Dog Ranch is a boarding, daycare and grooming facility serving more than 6,000 families just outside Austin. The company employs 30 people, offers full benefits and specialized care for senior dogs, special-needs dogs, foster dogs and rescue animals.

According to Mundy, after recent Court rulings, the Court is now setting the salaries, making business decisions, and controlling the manager's ability to assist in the legal defense. The ruling of the Judge prevents the company from giving raises that were promised at time of hire. The Court has also ordered that Mundy must personally pay $107,000, the amount the Company spent on all legal fees over the last three years, into the registry of the Court.

Mundy argues that this level of court involvement sends a chilling message to business owners across Texas, a state that has long promoted itself as a pro-business environment with limited government interference. While the Governor's Small Business Freedom Council has worked to cut red tape and make the State the best place to do business, this Court has made Hays County, the worst place for a small business to thrive.

"If a court can block a company from funding its own legal defense while also dictating how that company operates, that should alarm legislators, employers and anyone who believes Texas should remain a place where small businesses can grow and operate fairly," Mundy said.

The consequences of closure would be immediate. Jumping Jack Dog Ranch supports 30 jobs, including employees with disabilities who live on-site and could lose both employment and housing if the business shuts down. The business also serves thousands of pet owners and local rescue partners who rely on the ranch for safe, structured care.

The ranch sits on 11 acres over the Edwards Aquifer recharge zone, adding another layer of public concern. Mundy says she fears that if the business is forced into a sale, the property could ultimately be sold to developers or outside interests, jeopardizing land she has worked to protect.

Funds raised through the GoFundMe campaign will go toward satisfying the court-ordered payment and helping keep the business operating while the legal process continues.

Mundy says she is speaking out not only to save Jumping Jack Dog Ranch but also to raise awareness of what she views as a serious threat to small-business rights in Texas.

"This case should outrage anyone who believes in property rights, business ownership and limited government," Mundy said. "Texas lawmakers say they support small business. I'm asking them to prove it."

If the court-ordered funds are ultimately returned, bonuses will be given to employees, and a donation will be made to Jack Jack's Pack, a Hays County-based 501(c)(3) dog rescue organization not affiliated with Jumping Jack Dog Ranch.

GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/7768f626c

About Jumping Jack Dog Ranch

Jumping Jack Dog Ranch is a dog boarding, daycare and grooming facility in Hays County, Texas, serving more than 6,000 families. Founded by Brett Mundy in honor of her dog Jack, the business is known for its structured, force-free care and its support for senior dogs, special-needs dogs, foster dogs and rescue animals.

Media Contact for Jumping Jack Ranch

Jo Trizila, TrizCom Public Relations

972-247-1369 (Office)

214-232-0078 (Cell/Text)

Jo@TrizCom.com

SOURCE: Jumping Jack Dog Ranch

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/agriculture/owner-of-hays-county-dog-ranch-seeks-help-as-court-fight-raises-broader-questions-for-t-1152452