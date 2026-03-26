Lakewood, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2026) - Careflow, a CRM and referral intake platform designed to streamline administrative and financial workflows across the long-term post-acute care ("LTPAC") sector, today announced its first institutional growth investment led by Blueprint Equity.

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Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Lakewood, New Jersey, Careflow was created by Reuven Mashitz and Shaya Cohen to address persistent inefficiencies in referral management, drawing on their experiences in healthcare IT and the skilled nursing ecosystem to build a platform that streamlines referral intake and supports administrative and financial workflows for post-acute providers. Careflow has experienced strong momentum since inception, supporting over 500 facilities primarily within the skilled nursing facility and assisted living segments, while also seeing growing interest from adjacent markets including home health agencies and hospice providers.

"From the beginning, our goal has been to simplify the complex administrative workflows that our customers manage every day," said Reuven Mashitz, Co-Founder of Careflow. "As demand for the platform continues to grow, this partnership with Blueprint Equity helps us move faster across the board, from building new product features to supporting customers at scale and continuing to improve how operators manage referrals and admissions."

Careflow addresses a critical operational challenge in post-acute care: the fragmented and highly manual processes that underpin patient care coordination as individuals transition across multiple facilities and providers. By consolidating patient and facility data into a unified system of record, the platform automates key workflows such as referral intake, admissions, case management, and contract management, enabling operators to improve patient throughput, strengthen compliance, and reduce operational burden.

Blueprint's investment will enable Careflow to expand its product platform and accelerate growth. "From our earliest conversations, we were impressed by both the strength of the Careflow product and the team behind it," said Bobby Ocampo, Managing Partner at Blueprint Equity. "Despite operating with a lean team, Careflow has built a platform that solves a critical operational challenge across post-acute care. We partnered with the team because of their deep understanding of the workflows inside skilled nursing facilities and home health agencies, and we believe Blueprint's investment will enable Careflow to accelerate product innovation, expand its support infrastructure, and continue delivering exceptional value to its growing customer base."

About Careflow

Careflow is a CRM and referral intake platform designed to streamline administrative and financial workflows across the LTPAC sector. By consolidating patient and facility information into a unified system of record, Careflow automates critical processes including referral intake, admissions, and case management, enabling operators to improve patient throughput, strengthen compliance, and reduce operational complexity.

About Blueprint Equity

Blueprint Equity is a growth equity firm focused on investing in and scaling market-leading enterprise software, B2B, and technology-enabled service businesses. Blueprint partners with founders who have built proven, capital-efficient businesses ready to accelerate growth. Founded in 2018, the firm takes a hands-on, founder-focused approach, emphasizing operational partnership, sustainable scaling, and long-term value creation. Blueprint has over $600 million of assets under management and is based in La Jolla, CA.

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Source: Pressmaster DMCC