Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2026) - Lithosphere has announced the launch of its Makalu Testnet, introducing a new infrastructure layer designed to support intelligent, AI-coordinated decentralized systems. The release represents a significant step in the evolution of blockchain architecture, positioning Lithosphere as a foundational layer for Web4, where artificial intelligence and decentralized networks operate in coordinated environments.

AI-native blockchain infrastructure enabling coordinated intelligent systems across decentralized networks

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The Makalu Testnet introduces an AI-native blockchain architecture built to support intelligent execution at the protocol level. At the core of this system is Lithic, a smart contract language designed to enable structured and verifiable AI execution within decentralized applications. By integrating AI directly into the execution layer, Lithosphere provides developers with a framework for building applications where intelligent computation operates within deterministic and economically governed environments.

Alongside Lithic, the testnet includes MultX, a cross-chain protocol designed to enable composability across multiple blockchain networks. MultX allows decentralized applications and intelligent systems to coordinate execution and share state across chains, supporting interoperability at the infrastructure level rather than through external bridging mechanisms. This capability is intended to reduce fragmentation and enable more cohesive operation across decentralized ecosystems.

The Makalu Testnet also introduces DNNS, a decentralized naming system designed for Web4 environments. DNNS provides a framework for identity and addressing within intelligent decentralized systems, allowing agents, applications, and users to interact through structured and verifiable naming layers. This component supports persistent identity within decentralized environments, which is increasingly important as systems evolve to include autonomous agents and machine-to-machine interactions.

In addition, Lithosphere introduces the LEP100 standards framework, which defines how AI interacts with decentralized infrastructure. The framework includes specifications for AI execution, provider integration, cost governance, and cryptographic verification, establishing a standardized model for building intelligent applications within the Lithosphere ecosystem. These standards are designed to support interoperability, consistency, and structured development across decentralized systems.

"Web4 represents a shift toward systems that coordinate intelligence rather than simply process transactions," said J. King Kasr, Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs and creator of Lithosphere. "The Makalu Testnet introduces the infrastructure required for this transition, where AI and blockchain operate together within verifiable and interoperable environments."

The launch reflects a broader architectural progression in the evolution of the internet. Web1 connected documents. Web2 connected people. Web3 connected assets. Web4 introduces a new layer where decentralized systems coordinate intelligence across networks.

Through the Makalu Testnet, Lithosphere provides developers and researchers with an environment to explore and build applications aligned with this next phase. The platform is designed to support intelligent decentralized systems that operate across chains, integrate AI into execution logic, and maintain verifiable governance at scale.

About Lithosphere

Lithosphere develops blockchain infrastructure designed to support programmable digital assets, cross-chain interoperability, and AI-native decentralized execution environments. The platform focuses on enabling intelligent systems to operate within verifiable, decentralized networks through structured execution models and interoperable protocols.

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Source: Kaj Labs