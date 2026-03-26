Tamarack, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2026) - Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) (OTCID: TLOFF) ("Talon" or the "Company") announced that, effective today, its Board of Directors has appointed Juan Andrés Morel as Chairman of the Board. Mr. Morel succeeds Henri van Rooyen, who is stepping down from the role following many years of leadership and service to Talon. Mr. Morel joined Talon's Board in connection with the closing of Talon's acquisition of Eagle Mine and the associated Humboldt Mill in January 2026.

Mr. Morel brings more than 30 years of mining industry experience spanning operations, engineering, project development, and executive leadership. He is Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Lundin Mining, overseeing global operations and project development. Prior to joining Lundin Mining in 2022, he held senior operating and technical leadership roles at BHP, Antofagasta Minerals, and CODELCO.

Mr. van Rooyen has led Talon's development for more than a decade. Since being appointed Chief Executive Officer in 2012, he has shaped the Company's strategic direction, advancing the Tamarack Nickel-Copper Project from concept through expansion and into environmental review in tandem with the progression of the U.S. Department of Energy-funded North Dakota Battery Minerals Processing Facility. He also led the acquisition of the Eagle Mine and Humboldt Mill to establish a U.S. nickel-copper platform.

"Henri's contributions in guiding Talon to where it is today cannot be quantified," said Darby Stacey, CEO of Talon. "He has led tirelessly through both exciting and challenging times and has shaped the company through important stages of its development, including the recent transformational acquisition of the Eagle Mine and Humboldt Mill. Under Henri's leadership, the transition has advanced exceptionally well and ahead of schedule, leaving Talon well prepared for Juan Andrés to assume the role of Chairman. Juan Andrés brings extensive operating experience, strong technical and strategic insight, and a clear understanding of our business and industry. We look forward to working closely with him as we continue advancing Talon's strategy and building on the progress already underway."

Mr. Morel said, "I am honored to assume the role of Chairman of the Board at this important time for Talon. I want to thank Henri for his years of leadership and service. Through my role at Lundin Mining and my involvement in Talon's acquisition of the Eagle Mine and Humboldt Mill, I have had the opportunity to get to know these operations and the broader business well. Talon has a strong asset base, a clear strategic direction, and an experienced leadership team. I look forward to working closely with the Board and management team to support Talon's continued progress and long-term success."

Mr. van Rooyen said, "It has been the greatest privilege to lead Talon for the past 14 years. When we started at Tamarack, we were a small team with a dream and a highly prospective land position in the 11-mile Tamarack Intrusive Complex. Today, thanks to the extraordinary combination of unique skills, tenacity, and innovation demonstrated by our incredible Talon team, as well as the support of the Department of War, the Defense Logistics Agency, and the Department of Energy, Talon has delivered multiple discoveries, including the Vault Zone and Boulderdash, 8 miles from Eagle. During this time, the iterative Minnesota environmental review process resulted in an innovative Tamarack Nickel-Copper Project that addressed stakeholder concerns. Having long admired the achievements of the Eagle team, it is a privilege to see the pieces of a U.S. nickel-copper platform coming together at an important time for U.S. critical minerals. I have full confidence in Darby, Juan Andrés, and the entire unified 505-person Talon team to execute on the Company's strategy. Thank you to every member of the Talon family for your dedication and unwavering belief in our vision."

ABOUT TALON

Talon is a TSX-listed base metals company advancing and operating high-grade nickel-copper assets in the United States, including 100% ownership of the Eagle Mine and Humboldt Mill in Michigan, the only primary nickel mine currently operating in the United States, and the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project in Minnesota. Talon is in a joint venture with Rio Tinto on the high-grade Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project located in central Minnesota. Talon's shares are also traded in the US over the OTC market under the symbol TLOFF. The Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project comprises a large land position (18 km of strike length) with additional high-grade intercepts outside the current resource area. Talon has an earn-in right to acquire up to 60% of the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project and currently owns 51%. Talon has a neutrality and workforce development agreement in place with the United Steelworkers union. Talon's Beulah Mineral Processing Facility in Mercer County was selected by the US Department of Energy for a US$114.8 million funding grant from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the US Department of War awarded Talon a grant of US$20.6 million to support and accelerate Talon's exploration efforts in both Minnesota and Michigan. Talon has well-qualified and experienced exploration, mine permitting, mine development, operations, and community relations teams.

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Source: Talon Metals Corp.