BlackBerry to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Results on April 9, 2026

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2026 / BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) will report results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2026 at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 9, 2026. The conference call can be accessed as a live webcast using the following link (here) or through the events section of the Company's investor webpage (BlackBerry.com/Investors) or by dialing toll free +1 (877) 883-0383 and entering Elite Entry Number 9385158.
A replay of the conference call will be available at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET on April 9, 2026, using the same webcast link (here) or by dialing toll free +1 (855) 669-9658 and entering Replay Access Code 9489234.
The following table gives target dates for quarterly earnings announcements for fiscal year 2027:
Q1 2027
Q2 2027
Q3 2027
Q4 2027
Quarter start
Mar 1, 2026
June 1, 2026
Sept 1, 2026
Dec 1, 2026
Quarter end
May 31, 2026
Aug 31, 2026
Nov 30, 2026
Feb 28, 2027
Planned Earnings Date
June 25, 2026*
Sept 24, 2026*
Dec 17, 2026*
Apr 8, 2027*
* The dates given are for planning purposes only and a press release confirming the earnings date will be issued approximately 2 weeks before.
About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.
For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.
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Investor Contact:
BlackBerry Investor Relations
+1 (519) 888-7465
investorrelations@BlackBerry.com
Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com
SOURCE: BlackBerry
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/blackberry-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2026-result-1151197