Hole N127-7058 returns 161.3 g/t Au uncapped over 5.2 m core length in A Zone



Hole N134-7192 returns 33.1 g/t Au uncapped over 2.2 m core length in B Zone with visible gold present

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2026) - Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (OTCQX: WDOFF) ("Wesdome" or the "Company") today provides a comprehensive update on its underground exploration drilling activities at its wholly-owned Kiena mine ("Kiena") in Val-d'Or, Québec (Figure 1).

"Our drilling program in the Kiena Deep A and Footwall Zones continues to yield exceptional results that validate our geological models," stated Anthea Bath, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Within a single year, we've successfully expanded both the main Kiena Deep A Zone and the A1 lenses through refined modeling and strategic drilling, extending their footprint both laterally and at depth."

"We've identified six new lenses across the deposit, including three high-grade discoveries in Kiena Deep - one within the A2 structure, which has the potential to increase the number of ounces per level in Kiena Deep, and two lenses in the Footwall Zone. Additionally, updated modeling has revealed three new lenses in the B Zone located near existing Kiena Deep infrastructure - quadrupling our count from the previous model."

"These six newly discovered lenses highlight the substantial exploration upside in our mine's deeper zones and strengthen our confidence in continuing to extend Kiena's mine life well into the future."

Added Jono Lawrence, Senior Vice President, Exploration and Resources, "Recent drilling in the B Zone has been highly encouraging, returning two high-grade intercepts that include visible gold. We plan to follow up this area, which along with Presqu'île and Dubuisson, represents a source of potential future production located near existing infrastructure. At Dubuisson, we've already commenced deep drilling from level 33 to test geophysical anomalies identified last year. As soon as weather conditions allow, we will mobilize two barges to expand that program, follow up on 2025 targets and test entirely new areas."

HIGHLIGHTS

Footwall Zone (Figures 2,3, Table 1)1

Drilling intersects two new high-grade lenses and confirms continuity in the Footwall Zone

Hole N127-7061: 17.6 g/t Au uncapped over 18.6 m core length (12.7 g/t Au capped, 6.1 m true width) Including 203.0 g/t Au uncapped over 0.8 m core length (90.0 g/t Au capped, 0.3 m true width)

Hole N134-7138: 14.1 g/t Au uncapped over 17.7 m core length (14.1 g/t Au capped, 2.5 m true width)

Hole N127-7062: 43.4 g/t Au uncapped over 5.6 m core length (22.3 g/t Au capped, 2.5 m true width) Including 208.0 g/t Au uncapped over 1.0 m core length (90.0 g/t Au capped, 0.4 m true width)

Hole N127-7063: 16.6 g/t Au uncapped over 10.1 m core length (10.1 g/t Au capped, 3.5 m true width) Including 155.5 g/t Au uncapped over 1.0 m core length (90.0 g/t Au capped, 0.3 m true width)



Kiena Deep A and A2 Zones (Figures 2,3, Table 1)1

Conversion and extensional drilling expand known lenses and identify new high-grade lens in A2

Hole N127-7058: 161.3 g/t Au uncapped over 5.2 m core length (33.3 g/t Au capped, 3.1 m true width) Including 579.0 g/t Au uncapped over 0.7 m core length (90.0 g/t Au capped, 0.4 m true width) Including 552.0 g/t Au uncapped over 0.7 m core length (90.0 g/t Au capped, 0.4 m true width)

Hole N127-K020: 49.7 g/t Au uncapped over 8.8 m core length (15.2 g/t Au capped, 6.3 m true width) 2

Hole N127-7059: 12.9 g/t Au uncapped over 9.7 m core length (12.9 g/t Au capped, 3.5 m true width)

Hole N134-7110: 15.3 g/t Au uncapped over 3.6 m core length (15.3 g/t Au capped, 3.2 m true width)

B Zone (Figures 2,4, Table 1)1

Drilling confirms the presence of multiple mineralized lenses and visible gold

Hole N134-7192: 33.1 g/t Au uncapped over 2.2 m core length (20.9 g/t Au capped, 2.2 m true width) 3

Hole N134-7172: 23.1 g/t Au uncapped over 2.0 m core length (18.0 g/t Au capped, 1.9 m true width) Including 45.3 g/t Au uncapped over 1.0 m core length (35.0 g/t Au capped, 1.0 m true width)

Hole N134-7191: 20.5 g/t Au uncapped over 2.2 m core length (17.3 g/t Au capped, 1.8 m true width) 3

Hole N134-7170: 5.6 g/t Au uncapped over 6.5 m core length (5.6 g/t Au capped, 5.2 m true width)

Hole N134-7169: 12.6 g/t Au uncapped over 2.7 m core length (8.3 g/t Au capped, 2.1 m true width) Including 37.5 g/t Au uncapped over 0.9 m core length (35.0 g/t Au capped, 0.7 m true width)





1 Assays capped at 90 g/t for Footwall, A and A2 zones, 35 g/t for B Zone.

2 Infill hole extended into the A2 structure.

3 Results from N134-7191 and N134-7192 are from January 2026 results. Visible gold present.

TECHNICAL DETAILS

More than 14,000 metres of exploration drilling were completed at Kiena in the fourth quarter of 2025, bringing the total for the year to nearly 72,000 metres. The recently commissioned 134-level exploration platform, which has proven instrumental in accessing the deeper zones, will provide five exploration drill bays in total upon completion, each providing improved drilling angles for testing extensions up- and down-plunge in the Kiena Deep A and Footwall Zones, as well as for testing the down-plunge extension of the B Zone. The remaining development of this drift, including two drilling bays, will be completed in the first half of 2026.

A2 Sub-Domain

Drilling in 2025 has defined a new mineralized lens within the A2 structure measuring approximately 80 metres high by 30 metres wide with an average true thickness of 4 metres. This lens incorporates a previously reported intercept (refer to the Company's news release dated June 25, 2025) that was not assigned to a specific lens at time of reporting. The intercept reported was 29.1 g/t Au (capped) over 2.9 metres true width.

Drilling has confirmed the new A2 new lens by extending delineation drilling that was initially designed for stopes located higher within the Kiena Deep deposit. These holes intersected mineralization that supports both thickness and grade.

Further drilling is planned in 2026 with the objective of testing for extensions of the lens both laterally and at depth.

Footwall Zone

Recent drill results have continued to confirm the geologic model and identified two new mineralized lenses, bringing the total number of Footwall Zone lenses to nine. The two newly identified lenses are approximately 40 metres high by 50 metres wide and 45 metres high by 65 metres wide, with their true thickness varying between two and four metres, consistent with other known Footwall Zone lenses. The 2025 drill program also successfully extended three other Footwall Zone lenses by 15 to 25 metres laterally and the mineralized wireframes have increased in height, with vertical extents now exceeding 200 metres. Most lenses remain open at depth and laterally.

The Footwall Zone consists of folded subparallel lenses located in the footwall of the Kiena Deep A Zone. The Kiena Deep A Zone and Footwall Zone are usually separated by a major folded fault zone and the Footwall Zones are controlled by key geological contacts between mafic volcanic (basalt) and ultramafic (komatiite) units. Gold mineralization is associated with quartz veins with local visible gold that are spatially associated with folded and sheared komatiite and basaltic komatiite units. Gold mineralization is also observed in deformed basalt and flow breccia bands present within ultramafic units.

B Zone

The B Zone, located near existing Kiena Deep infrastructure, and below the original S50 orebody, has evolved from a secondary target into a near-term development opportunity.

Drilling in 2025 has upgraded the geological interpretation, identifying multiple lenses stacked on 5 to 15 metre intervals, with local instances of visible gold, and replacing the previous single-lens model. The B Zone mineralization remains open laterally and at depth. Further drilling is planned to test continuity and assess grade potential.

About Wesdome

Wesdome is a Canadian-focused gold producer with two high-grade underground assets, Eagle River in Northern Ontario and Kiena in Val-d'Or, Québec. The Company's primary goal is to responsibly leverage its operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build a value-driven mid-tier gold producer.

For More Information



Technical Disclosure

The technical and geoscientific content of this release has been compiled, reviewed, and approved by Serge Gonthier, P.Geo., (OGQ #578) Principal Geologist, Resources and Geology for Wesdome, a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The Qualified Person has verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical and test data, and considers it adequate for the purposes of this disclosure. Analytical work was performed by ALS Minerals of Val-d'Or (Québec), a certified commercial laboratory (Accredited Lab #689). Sample preparation was completed at ALS Minerals in Val-d'Or (Québec). Assaying comprised fire assay methods with an atomic absorption finish. Any sample assaying >10 g/t Au was re-run using the fire assay method with gravimetric finish, and with the metallic sieve method. In addition to laboratory internal duplicates, standards, and blanks, the geology department inserts blind duplicates, standards, and blanks into the sample stream at a frequency of one in twenty to monitor quality control.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including but not limited to statements relating to the Kiena Mine regarding: the new lens in the A2 structure having the potential to increase the number of ounces per level in Kiena Deep; the substantial exploration upside in Kiena's deeper zones and strengthening of the Company's confidence to extend Kiena's mine life into the future due to the six newly discovered lenses identified at Kiena; the recent drilling in the B Zone being highly encouraging and the plan to follow up on this area; the B Zone, Presqu'île and Dubuisson representing a source of potential future production located near existing infrastructure; the plan to mobilize two barges to expand the deep drilling at Dubuisson; the 134-level exploration platform providing five exploration drill bays in total upon completion, along with its implications, and the expected timing of completion of this drift; further planned drilling in 2026 of the A2 Sub-Domain; and the B Zone becoming a near-term development opportunity and its planned further drilling .

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Wesdome to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of Wesdome has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

APPENDIX





Figure 1: Kiena Property Plan View



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Figure 2: Location of Kiena Deep A, B, and Footwall Zones

(Plan View - Left; Long Section Looking Southwest - Right)



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Figure 3: Kiena Deep A and Footwall Zones - Long Section Looking Southwest



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Figure 4: B Zone - Long Section Looking Southwest



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Table 1: Kiena Drill Results (Previously Unreleased)

Composite Results

Figures in table may not add due to rounding

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core

Length (m) Estimated

True Width (m) Grade

(g/t Au) Cut Grade1 Target

Footwall Zone

N127-7056A 230.9 235.8 4.9 3.7 5.8 5.8 A Zone N127-7056A 354.0 357.8 3.8 - 8.5 8.5 - N127-7056A 377.0 383.4 6.4 2.2 4.4 4.4 FWZ5 Zone N127-7056A 436.0 439.5 3.5 - 7.6 7.6 - N127-7058 280.0 284.5 4.5 2.5 6.4 6.4 BZA1 N127-7058 323.8 329.0 5.2 3.1 161.3 33.3 A Zone N127-7058 351.0 354.7 3.7 - 8.5 8.5 - N127-7059 212.0 221.7 9.7 3.5 12.9 12.9 A Zone N127-7059 339.5 343.2 3.7 - 7.1 7.1 - N127-7059 365.5 373.5 8.0 4.7 7.4 7.4 FWZ4 Zone N127-7059 377.6 384.2 6.6 2.5 7.0 7.0 FWZ3 Zone N127-7060 348.1 357.3 9.2 2.8 12.9 12.9 FWZ3 Zone N127-7061 267.7 272.5 4.8 - 4.3 4.3 - N127-7061 303.7 322.3 18.6 6.1 17.6 12.7 FWZ4 Zone N127-7061 330.5 338.6 8.1 3.9 11.1 11.1 FWZ3 Zone N127-7061 343.6 358.1 14.5 3.8 11.2 11.2 FWZ2 N127-7062 228.0 241.2 13.2 5.9 5.3 5.3 A1 Zone N127-7062 306.7 312.3 5.6 2.5 43.4 22.3 FWZ2 Zone N127-7062 336.5 339.7 3.2 - 21.4 21.4 - N127-7062 369.1 372.1 3.0 - 3.5 3.5 - N127-7063 207.0 225.0 18.0 6.0 4.9 4.9 A Zone N127-7063 265.0 275.1 10.1 3.5 16.6 10.1 FWZ2 Zone N127-7063 309.8 316.0 6.2 - 13.9 13.1 - N134-7110 268.1 271.7 3.6 3.2 15.3 15.3 A2 Zone N134-7112 261.9 272.5 10.6 9.7 5.7 5.7 A1 Zone N134-7138 302.5 307.5 5.0 3.3 6.9 6.9 A1 Zone N134-7138 353.0 370.7 17.7 2.5 14.1 14.1 FWZ5 N134-7138 380.8 386.0 5.2 2.3 4.2 4.2 FWZ5A N134-7141 237.0 245.0 8.0 2.9 6.1 6.1 BZA1

Delineation Holes Extended to A2 Zone

N130-K020 115.2 123.5 8.8 6.3 49.7 22.5 A2 N127-K093 125.1 129.6 4.5 3.1 6.2 6.2 A2

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core

Length (m) Estimated

True Width (m) Grade

(g/t Au) Cut Grade1 Target

B Zone

N125-7075 103.8 107.7 3.9 2.7 3.2 3.2 - N125-7076 142.7 152.0 9.3 4.0 4.5 4.5 B Zone N125-7077 96.0 99.5 3.5 2.3 4.5 4.5 - N125-7078 49.5 52.5 3.0 - 3.1 3.1 - N125-7078 125.0 128.7 3.7 2.1 3.1 3.1 B Zone N125-7148 288.0 291.0 3.0 - 4.6 4.6 - N125-7150 27.0 30.0 3.0 - 3.8 3.8 - N125-7160 47.2 51.0 3.8 - 11.0 7.9 - N134-7166 168.0 172.0 4.0 2.7 4.1 4.1 B Zone N134-7169 128.7 131.4 2.7 2.1 12.6 8.3 B Zone N134-7170 149.5 152.5 3.0 2.4 6.5 6.5 - N134-7170 183.5 190.0 6.5 5.2 5.6 5.6 B Zone N134-7171 122.0 124.1 2.1 2.0 12.3 8.5 B Zone N134-7171 206.1 209.0 2.9 - 6.3 6.3 - N134-7172 34.3 37.0 2.7 - 3.0 3.0 - N134-7172 136.0 138.0 2.0 1.9 23.1 18.0 B Zone N134-7191 170.8 173.0 2.2 1.8 20.2 17.3 B Zone N134-7192 138.9 141.1 2.2 2.2 32.2 20.9 B Zone

Assay Results

Figures in table may not add due to rounding

Hole No. From

(m) To

(m) Core Length (m) Grade

(g/t Au) Cut Grade1 Target N125-7075 103.8 105.3 1.5 0.1 0.1 - N125-7075 105.3 106.8 1.5 6.8 6.8 - N125-7075 106.8 107.7 0.9 2.4 2.4 - N125-7076 142.7 143.5 0.8 19.9 19.9 B Zone N125-7076 143.5 144.0 0.5 1.0 1.0 B Zone N125-7076 144.0 145.0 1.0 3.3 3.3 B Zone N125-7076 145.0 146.0 1.0 1.9 1.9 B Zone N125-7076 146.0 147.0 1.0 2.1 2.1 B Zone N125-7076 147.0 148.0 1.0 3.0 3.0 B Zone N125-7076 148.0 149.0 1.0 1.3 1.3 B Zone N125-7076 149.0 150.0 1.0 0.8 0.8 B Zone N125-7076 150.0 151.0 1.0 8.2 8.2 B Zone N125-7076 151.0 152.0 1.0 4.4 4.4 B Zone N125-7077 96.0 97.0 1.0 0.3 0.3 - N125-7077 97.0 97.5 0.5 1.9 1.9 - N125-7077 97.5 98.0 0.5 18.7 18.7 - N125-7077 98.0 99.0 1.0 3.7 3.7 - N125-7077 99.0 99.5 0.5 2.9 2.9 - N125-7078 49.5 50.5 1.0 6.8 6.8 B Zone N125-7078 50.5 51.5 1.0 1.5 1.5 B Zone N125-7078 51.5 52.5 1.0 1.1 1.1 B Zone N125-7078 125.0 126.0 1.0 2.1 2.1 - N125-7078 126.0 127.0 1.0 0.5 0.5 - N125-7078 127.0 128.0 1.0 3.4 3.4 - N125-7078 128.0 128.7 0.7 8.2 8.2 - N125-7148 288.0 289.0 1.0 13.3 13.3 - N125-7148 289.0 290.0 1.0 0.2 0.2 - N125-7148 290.0 291.0 1.0 0.2 0.2 - N125-7150 27.0 28.0 1.0 0.3 0.3 - N125-7150 28.0 28.5 0.5 19.8 19.8 - N125-7150 28.5 29.0 0.5 0.1 0.1 - N125-7150 29.0 30.0 1.0 1.1 1.1 - N125-7160 47.2 48.0 0.8 2.2 2.2 - N125-7160 48.0 48.8 0.8 49.9 35.0 - N125-7160 48.8 50.0 1.2 0.1 0.1 - N125-7160 50.0 51.0 1.0 0.2 0.2 - N127-7056A 230.9 231.9 1.0 3.7 3.7 A Zone N127-7056A 231.9 232.9 1.0 1.0 1.0 A Zone N127-7056A 232.9 233.9 1.0 4.6 4.6 A Zone N127-7056A 233.9 234.9 1.0 9.5 9.5 A Zone N127-7056A 234.9 235.8 0.9 10.7 10.7 A Zone N127-7056A 354.0 355.0 1.0 0.7 0.7 - N127-7056A 355.0 356.1 1.1 28.7 28.7 - N127-7056A 356.1 356.9 0.8 0.1 0.1 - N127-7056A 356.9 357.8 0.9 0.1 0.1 - N127-7056A 377.0 378.0 1.0 1.6 1.6 FWZ5 Zone N127-7056A 378.0 379.0 1.0 2.7 2.7 FWZ5 Zone N127-7056A 379.0 380.1 1.1 4.2 4.2 FWZ5 Zone N127-7056A 380.1 381.2 1.1 3.8 3.8 FWZ5 Zone N127-7056A 381.2 381.9 0.7 5.7 5.7 FWZ5 Zone N127-7056A 381.9 382.6 0.7 13.4 13.4 FWZ5 Zone N127-7056A 436.0 436.8 0.8 0.2 0.2 - N127-7056A 436.8 437.5 0.7 125.5 90.0 - N127-7056A 437.5 438.5 1.0 0.1 0.1 - N127-7056A 438.5 439.5 1.0 1.4 1.4 - N127-7058 280.0 281.0 1.0 14.9 14.9 BZA1 Zone N127-7058 281.0 281.6 0.6 3.9 3.9 BZA1 Zone N127-7058 281.6 282.5 0.9 8.6 8.6 BZA1 Zone N127-7058 282.5 283.5 1.0 0.1 0.1 BZA1 Zone N127-7058 283.5 284.5 1.0 3.8 3.8 BZA1 Zone N127-7058 323.8 324.5 0.7 54.1 54.1 A Zone N127-7058 324.5 325.5 1.0 0.8 0.8 A Zone N127-7058 325.5 326.2 0.7 579.0 90.0 A Zone N127-7058 326.2 326.9 0.7 552.0 90.0 A Zone N127-7058 326.9 327.9 1.0 3.0 3.0 A Zone N127-7058 327.9 329.0 1.1 4.9 4.9 A Zone N127-7058 351.0 352.0 1.0 26.7 26.7

N127-7058 352.0 353.0 1.0 4.8 4.8

N127-7058 353.0 354.0 1.0 0.1 0.1

N127-7058 354.0 354.7 0.7 0.0 0.0

N127-7059 212.0 213.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 A Zone N127-7059 213.0 214.0 1.0 1.7 1.7 A Zone N127-7059 214.0 215.0 1.0 2.5 2.5 A Zone N127-7059 215.0 216.0 1.0 1.8 1.8 A Zone N127-7059 216.0 217.0 1.0 5.4 5.4 A Zone N127-7059 217.0 217.8 0.8 4.4 4.4 A Zone N127-7059 217.8 218.6 0.8 17.2 17.2 A Zone N127-7059 218.6 219.2 0.6 1.4 1.4 A Zone N127-7059 219.2 220.2 1.0 0.7 0.7 A Zone N127-7059 220.2 220.7 0.5 0.1 0.1 A Zone N127-7059 220.7 221.7 1.0 93.4 90.0 A Zone N127-7059 339.5 340.5 1.0 0.0 0.0

N127-7059 340.5 341.5 1.0 0.6 0.6

N127-7059 341.5 342.5 1.0 25.5 25.5

N127-7059 342.5 343.2 0.7 0.0 0.0

N127-7059 365.5 366.5 1.0 3.7 3.7 FWZ4 Zone N127-7059 366.5 367.5 1.0 3.3 3.3 FWZ4 Zone N127-7059 367.5 368.5 1.0 21.6 21.6 FWZ4 Zone N127-7059 368.5 369.5 1.0 7.4 7.4 FWZ4 Zone N127-7059 369.5 370.2 0.7 3.4 3.4 FWZ4 Zone N127-7059 370.2 371.0 0.8 2.6 2.6 FWZ4 Zone N127-7059 371.0 371.8 0.8 14.3 14.3 FWZ4 Zone N127-7059 371.8 372.6 0.8 4.6 4.6 FWZ4 Zone N127-7059 372.6 373.5 0.9 4.3 4.3 FWZ4 Zone N127-7059 377.6 378.4 0.8 4.1 4.1 FWZ3 Zone N127-7059 378.4 379.2 0.8 3.2 3.2 FWZ3 Zone N127-7059 379.2 379.9 0.7 0.5 0.5 FWZ3 Zone N127-7059 379.9 380.9 1.0 1.0 1.0 FWZ3 Zone N127-7059 380.9 381.7 0.8 0.3 0.3 FWZ3 Zone N127-7059 381.7 382.6 0.9 0.0 0.0 FWZ3 Zone N127-7059 382.6 383.2 0.6 0.2 0.2 FWZ3 Zone N127-7059 383.2 384.2 1.0 38.7 38.7 FWZ3 Zone N127-7060 348.1 349.1 1.0 89.6 89.6 FWZ3 Zone N127-7060 349.1 350.6 1.5 0.1 0.1 FWZ3 Zone N127-7060 350.6 351.6 1.0 0.1 0.1 FWZ3 Zone N127-7060 351.6 352.6 1.0 0.1 0.1 FWZ3 Zone N127-7060 352.6 353.3 0.7 1.3 1.3 FWZ3 Zone N127-7060 353.3 353.9 0.6 46.0 46.0 FWZ3 Zone N127-7060 353.9 354.4 0.5 1.0 1.0 FWZ3 Zone N127-7060 354.4 355.3 0.9 1.9 1.9 FWZ3 Zone N127-7060 355.3 356.3 1.0 0.2 0.2 FWZ3 Zone N127-7060 356.3 357.3 1.0 0.3 0.3 FWZ3 Zone N127-7061 267.7 268.6 0.9 10.3 10.3 - N127-7061 268.6 269.4 0.8 1.5 1.5 - N127-7061 269.4 269.9 0.5 2.6 2.6 - N127-7061 269.9 270.6 0.7 0.7 0.7 - N127-7061 270.6 271.5 0.9 0.6 0.6 - N127-7061 271.5 272.5 1.0 0.6 0.6 - N127-7061 303.7 304.7 1.0 4.3 4.3 FZW4 Zone N127-7061 304.7 305.3 0.6 4.2 4.2 FZW4 Zone N127-7061 305.3 305.9 0.6 1.4 1.4 FZW4 Zone N127-7061 305.9 306.7 0.8 17.9 17.9 FZW4 Zone N127-7061 306.7 307.7 1.0 0.9 0.9 FZW4 Zone N127-7061 307.7 308.9 1.2 0.2 0.2 FZW4 Zone N127-7061 308.9 310.1 1.2 0.3 0.3 FZW4 Zone N127-7061 310.1 310.8 0.7 2.1 2.1 FZW4 Zone N127-7061 310.8 311.9 1.1 38.8 38.8 FZW4 Zone N127-7061 311.9 312.9 1.0 6.5 6.5 FZW4 Zone N127-7061 312.9 314.2 1.3 3.4 3.4 FZW4 Zone N127-7061 314.2 315.4 1.2 12.9 12.9 FZW4 Zone N127-7061 315.4 316.1 0.7 15.9 15.9 FZW4 Zone N127-7061 316.1 316.7 0.6 1.4 1.4 FZW4 Zone N127-7061 316.7 317.5 0.8 203.0 90.0 FZW4 Zone N127-7061 317.5 318.4 0.9 54.5 54.5 FZW4 Zone N127-7061 318.4 319.3 0.9 0.2 0.2 FZW4 Zone N127-7061 319.3 320.3 1.0 3.2 3.2 FZW4 Zone N127-7061 320.3 321.3 1.0 1.1 1.1 FZW4 Zone N127-7061 321.3 322.3 1.0 4.8 4.8 FZW4 Zone N127-7061 330.5 331.1 0.6 5.3 5.3 FWZ3 Zone N127-7061 331.1 331.7 0.6 1.2 1.2 FWZ3 Zone N127-7061 331.7 332.5 0.8 0.0 0.0 FWZ3 Zone N127-7061 332.5 333.4 0.9 0.0 0.0 FWZ3 Zone N127-7061 333.4 334.2 0.8 18.4 18.4 FWZ3 Zone N127-7061 334.2 335.0 0.8 37.4 37.4 FWZ3 Zone N127-7061 335.0 336.0 1.0 0.8 0.8 FWZ3 Zone N127-7061 336.0 337.0 1.0 3.5 3.5 FWZ3 Zone N127-7061 337.0 337.6 0.6 1.5 1.5 FWZ3 Zone N127-7061 337.6 338.6 1.0 8.2 8.2 FWZ3 Zone N127-7061 343.6 344.6 1.0 31.7 31.7 FWZ2 Zone N127-7061 344.6 345.4 0.8 1.1 1.1 FWZ2 Zone N127-7061 345.4 346.1 0.7 1.9 1.9 FWZ2 Zone N127-7061 346.1 346.8 0.7 0.6 0.6 FWZ2 Zone N127-7061 346.8 347.5 0.7 0.3 0.3 FWZ2 Zone N127-7061 347.5 348.2 0.7 0.2 0.2 FWZ2 Zone N127-7061 348.2 349.2 1.0 0.1 0.1 FWZ2 Zone N127-7061 349.2 350.2 1.0 0.1 0.1 FWZ2 Zone N127-7061 350.2 351.2 1.0 0.1 0.1 FWZ2 Zone N127-7061 351.2 352.2 1.0 0.4 0.4 FWZ2 Zone N127-7061 352.2 353.2 1.0 1.1 1.1 FWZ2 Zone N127-7061 353.2 354.2 1.0 0.3 0.3 FWZ2 Zone N127-7061 354.2 355.2 1.0 0.1 0.1 FWZ2 Zone N127-7061 356.2 357.1 0.9 0.1 0.1 FWZ2 Zone N127-7061 357.1 358.1 1.0 126.0 90.0 FWZ2 Zone N127-7062 228.0 229.0 1.0 4.8 4.8 A1 Zone N127-7062 229.0 229.7 0.7 1.6 1.6 A1 Zone N127-7062 229.7 230.5 0.8 16.8 16.8 A1 Zone N127-7062 230.5 231.0 0.5 1.1 1.1 A1 Zone N127-7062 231.0 231.8 0.8 5.9 5.9 A1 Zone N127-7062 231.8 232.5 0.7 4.0 4.0 A1 Zone N127-7062 232.5 233.5 1.0 3.2 3.2 A1 Zone N127-7062 233.5 234.0 0.5 2.8 2.8 A1 Zone N127-7062 234.0 235.0 1.0 1.1 1.1 A1 Zone N127-7062 235.0 236.0 1.0 1.1 1.1 A1 Zone N127-7062 236.0 237.0 1.0 0.5 0.5 A1 Zone N127-7062 237.0 238.0 1.0 5.5 5.5 A1 Zone N127-7062 238.0 239.0 1.0 3.3 3.3 A1 Zone N127-7062 239.0 240.0 1.0 3.3 3.3 A1 Zone N127-7062 240.0 240.6 0.6 0.7 0.7 A1 Zone N127-7062 240.6 241.2 0.6 38.3 38.3 A1 Zone N127-7062 306.7 308.2 1.5 0.1 0.1 FWZ2 Zone N127-7062 308.2 308.8 0.6 57.7 57.7 FWZ2 Zone N127-7062 308.8 309.8 1.0 208.0 90.0 FWZ2 Zone N127-7062 309.8 311.3 1.5 -0.1 -0.1 FWZ2 Zone N127-7062 311.3 312.3 1.0 0.0 0.0 FWZ2 Zone N127-7062 336.5 337.9 1.4 0.2 0.2 - N127-7062 337.9 338.9 1.0 67.8 67.8 - N127-7062 338.9 339.7 0.8 0.4 0.4 - N127-7062 369.1 369.6 0.5 0.7 0.7 - N127-7062 369.6 370.1 0.5 13.3 13.3 - N127-7062 370.1 370.6 0.5 3.1 3.1 - N127-7062 370.6 371.1 0.5 1.8 1.8 - N127-7062 371.1 371.6 0.5 0.8 0.8 - N127-7062 371.6 372.1 0.5 1.2 1.2 - N127-7063 207.0 208.0 1.0 1.1 1.1 A Zone N127-7063 208.0 208.6 0.6 0.9 0.9 A Zone N127-7063 208.6 210.0 1.4 0.9 0.9 A Zone N127-7063 210.0 211.0 1.0 3.7 3.7 A Zone N127-7063 211.0 212.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 A Zone N127-7063 212.0 213.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 A Zone N127-7063 213.0 214.0 1.0 0.8 0.8 A Zone N127-7063 214.0 215.0 1.0 0.5 0.5 A Zone N127-7063 215.0 216.0 1.0 4.1 4.1 A Zone N127-7063 216.0 217.0 1.0 5.7 5.7 A Zone N127-7063 217.0 218.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 A Zone N127-7063 218.0 218.9 0.9 55.2 55.2 A Zone N127-7063 218.9 219.6 0.7 0.5 0.5 A Zone N127-7063 219.6 220.6 1.0 1.7 1.7 A Zone N127-7063 220.6 221.5 0.9 0.3 0.3 A Zone N127-7063 221.5 222.4 0.9 0.2 0.2 A Zone N127-7063 222.4 223.3 0.9 9.3 9.3 A Zone N127-7063 223.3 223.9 0.6 4.2 4.2 A Zone N127-7063 223.9 224.4 0.5 5.6 5.6 A Zone N127-7063 224.4 225.0 0.6 1.2 1.2 A Zone N127-7063 265.0 266.0 1.0 155.5 90.0 FWZ2 Zone N127-7063 266.0 267.0 1.0 0.1 0.1 FWZ2 Zone N127-7063 267.0 267.8 0.8 0.2 0.2 FWZ2 Zone N127-7063 267.8 268.7 0.9 0.1 0.1 FWZ2 Zone N127-7063 268.7 269.2 0.5 0.1 0.1 FWZ2 Zone N127-7063 269.2 270.5 1.3 0.4 0.4 FWZ2 Zone N127-7063 270.5 272.0 1.5 0.4 0.4 FWZ2 Zone N127-7063 272.0 273.0 1.0 0.9 0.9 FWZ2 Zone N127-7063 273.0 274.0 1.0 3.9 3.9 FWZ2 Zone N127-7063 274.0 275.1 1.1 5.5 5.5 FWZ2 Zone N127-7063 309.8 310.5 0.7 31.0 31.0 - N127-7063 310.5 311.5 1.0 0.0 0.0 - N127-7063 311.5 312.0 0.5 0.1 0.1 - N127-7063 312.0 312.5 0.5 1.0 1.0 - N127-7063 312.5 313.1 0.6 0.5 0.5 - N127-7063 313.1 314.0 0.9 0.4 0.4 - N127-7063 314.0 314.5 0.5 4.7 4.7 - N127-7063 314.5 315.1 0.6 99.0 90.0 - N127-7063 315.1 316.0 0.9 1.8 1.8 - N127-K093 125.1 126.0 0.9 1.8 1.8 A2 223 N127-K093 126.0 126.5 0.5 4.3 4.3 A2 223 N127-K093 126.5 127.0 0.5 0.9 0.9 A2 223 N127-K093 127.0 127.5 0.5 37.3 37.3 A2 223 N127-K093 127.5 128.3 0.8 0.6 0.6 A2 223 N127-K093 128.3 128.8 0.5 0.1 0.1 A2 223 N127-K093 128.8 129.6 0.8 5.3 5.3 A2 223 N130-K020 115.2 115.8 0.6 3.4 3.4 A2 223 N130-K020 115.8 116.5 0.7 74.8 74.8 A2 223 N130-K020 116.5 117.3 0.8 16.8 16.8 A2 223 N130-K020 117.3 117.8 0.5 0.9 0.9 A2 223 N130-K020 117.8 118.4 0.6 18.1 18.1 A2 223 N130-K020 118.4 119.1 0.7 292.0 90.0 A2 223 N130-K020 119.1 120.0 0.9 0.6 0.6 A2 223 N130-K020 120.0 121.0 1.0 0.9 0.9 A2 223 N130-K020 121.0 121.6 0.6 0.3 0.3 A2 223 N130-K020 121.6 121.9 0.3 0.0 0.0 A2 223 N130-K020 121.9 122.9 1.0 0.5 0.5 A2 223 N130-K020 122.9 123.5 0.6 252.0 90.0 A2 223 N130-K020 123.5 124.0 0.5 0.5 0.5 A2 223 N134-7110 268.1 269.1 1.0 1.4 1.4 A2 Zone N134-7110 269.1 269.7 0.6 61.0 61.0 A2 Zone N134-7110 269.7 270.6 0.9 16.3 16.3 A2 Zone N134-7110 270.6 271.7 1.1 2.3 2.3 A2 Zone N134-7112 260.1 261.0 0.9 3.0 3.0 A1 Zone N134-7112 261.0 261.9 0.9 2.9 2.9 A1 Zone N134-7112 261.9 262.7 0.8 5.2 5.2 A1 Zone N134-7112 262.7 263.7 1.0 10.9 10.9 A1 Zone N134-7112 263.7 264.5 0.8 0.3 0.3 A1 Zone N134-7112 264.5 265.4 0.9 0.3 0.3 A1 Zone N134-7112 265.4 266.3 0.9 0.0 0.0 A1 Zone N134-7112 266.3 267.1 0.8 0.1 0.1 A1 Zone N134-7112 267.1 268.2 1.1 52.5 52.5 A1 Zone N134-7112 268.2 268.9 0.7 1.6 1.6 A1 Zone N134-7112 268.9 269.9 1.0 14.2 14.2 A1 Zone N134-7112 269.9 270.8 0.9 0.3 0.3 A1 Zone N134-7112 270.8 271.7 0.9 0.5 0.5 A1 Zone N134-7112 271.7 272.5 0.8 15.9 15.9 A1 Zone N134-7138 302.5 303.5 1.0 0.7 0.7 A1 Zone N134-7138 303.5 304.5 1.0 28.5 28.5 A1 Zone N134-7138 304.5 305.5 1.0 0.8 0.8 A1 Zone N134-7138 305.5 306.5 1.0 2.9 2.9 A1 Zone N134-7138 306.5 307.5 1.0 1.8 1.8 A1 Zone N134-7138 353.0 353.5 0.5 1.1 1.1 FWZ5 Zone N134-7138 353.5 354.0 0.5 1.3 1.3 FWZ5 Zone N134-7138 354.0 354.5 0.5 0.1 0.1 FWZ5 Zone N134-7138 354.5 355.3 0.8 1.5 1.5 FWZ5 Zone N134-7138 355.3 356.1 0.8 2.3 2.3 FWZ5 Zone N134-7138 356.1 356.9 0.8 61.9 61.9 FWZ5 Zone N134-7138 356.9 357.7 0.8 0.7 0.7 FWZ5 Zone N134-7138 357.7 358.7 1.0 1.2 1.2 FWZ5 Zone N134-7138 358.7 359.5 0.8 0.4 0.4 FWZ5 Zone N134-7138 359.5 360.3 0.8 0.2 0.2 FWZ5 Zone N134-7138 360.3 361.0 0.7 1.2 1.2 FWZ5 Zone N134-7138 361.0 362.0 1.0 54.9 54.9 FWZ5 Zone N134-7138 362.0 363.0 1.0 0.3 0.3 FWZ5 Zone N134-7138 363.0 364.0 1.0 3.8 3.8 FWZ5 Zone N134-7138 364.0 365.0 1.0 0.1 0.1 FWZ5 Zone N134-7138 365.0 366.0 1.0 0.1 0.1 FWZ5 Zone N134-7138 366.0 367.2 1.2 0.5 0.5 FWZ5 Zone N134-7138 367.2 368.2 1.0 0.1 0.1 FWZ5 Zone N134-7138 368.2 369.2 0.9 81.5 81.5 FWZ5 Zone N134-7138 369.2 369.8 0.7 19.9 19.9 FWZ5 Zone N134-7138 369.8 370.7 0.9 48.0 48.0 FWZ5 Zone N134-7138 380.8 381.8 1.0 18.9 18.9 FWZ5A N134-7138 381.8 382.8 1.0 0.2 0.2 FWZ5A N134-7138 382.8 384.0 1.2 0.1 0.1 FWZ5A N134-7138 384.0 385.0 1.0 1.4 1.4 FWZ5A N134-7138 385.0 386.0 1.0 1.2 1.2 FWZ5A N134-7141 237.0 238.0 1.0 5.7 5.7 BZA1 Zone N134-7141 238.0 239.1 1.1 0.0 0.0 BZA1 Zone N134-7141 239.1 240.0 0.9 1.7 1.7 BZA1 Zone N134-7141 240.0 241.0 1.0 6.2 6.2 BZA1 Zone N134-7141 241.0 242.0 1.0 0.5 0.5 BZA1 Zone N134-7141 242.0 243.0 1.0 0.5 0.5 BZA1 Zone N134-7141 243.0 244.0 1.0 29.0 29.0 BZA1 Zone N134-7141 244.0 245.0 1.0 5.0 5.0 BZA1 Zone N134-7166 168.0 169.0 1.0 1.3 1.3 B Zone N134-7166 169.0 170.0 1.0 1.1 1.1 B Zone N134-7166 170.0 171.0 1.0 9.6 9.6 B Zone N134-7166 171.0 172.0 1.0 4.3 4.3 B Zone N134-7169 128.7 129.7 1.0 0.1 0.1 B Zone N134-7169 129.7 130.5 0.8 0.1 0.1 B Zone N134-7169 130.5 131.4 0.9 37.5 35.0 B Zone N134-7170 149.5 151.0 1.5 3.4 3.4 - N134-7170 151.0 152.0 1.0 5.9 5.9 - N134-7170 152.0 152.5 0.5 17.0 17.0 - N134-7170 183.5 184.0 0.5 4.7 4.7 B Zone N134-7170 184.0 184.8 0.8 2.0 2.0 B Zone N134-7170 184.8 186.1 1.3 5.9 5.9 B Zone N134-7170 186.1 187.0 0.9 1.6 1.6 B Zone N134-7170 187.0 188.0 1.0 3.7 3.7 B Zone N134-7170 188.0 189.0 1.0 9.8 9.8 B Zone N134-7170 189.0 190.0 1.0 9.6 9.6 B Zone N134-7171 122.0 123.0 1.0 0.2 0.2 B Zone N134-7171 123.0 123.6 0.6 0.2 0.2 B Zone N134-7171 123.6 124.1 0.5 51.1 35.0 B Zone N134-7171 206.1 207.0 0.9 20.0 20.0 - N134-7171 207.0 208.0 1.0 0.2 0.2 - N134-7171 208.0 209.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 - N134-7172 34.3 34.9 0.6 0.4 0.4 - N134-7172 34.9 35.4 0.5 15.6 15.6 - N134-7172 35.4 36.0 0.6 0.1 0.1 - N134-7172 36.0 37.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 - N134-7172 136.0 137.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 B Zone N134-7172 137.0 138.0 1.0 45.3 35.0 B Zone N134-7191 170.8 171.5 0.7 3.4 3.4 B Zone N134-7191 171.5 172.5 1.0 41.3 35.0 B Zone N134-7191 172.5 173.0 0.5 1.3 1.3 B Zone N134-7192 138.9 139.6 0.7 67.5 35.0 B Zone N134-7192 139.6 140.2 0.6 38.4 35.0 B Zone N134-7192 140.2 141.1 0.9 0.5 0.5 B Zone

1 Assays capped at 90 g/t for Footwall, A and A2 zones, 35 g/t for B Zone.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290126

Source: Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.