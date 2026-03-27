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ACCESS Newswire
27.03.2026 00:14 Uhr
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Ripley's Believe It or Not! World Entertainment: Ripley's Acquires Iconic 'Ace Ventura' Rhino From Infamous Scene

This is One Reveal You Won't Want to Miss From the Rear View!

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2026 / Ripley's Believe It or Not! World Entertainment is no stranger to iconic Hollywood artifacts, with no shortage of movie magic in its collection. So when the giant mechanical rhino from Jim Carrey's comedic blockbuster Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls hit the auction block at Propstore, the Ripley's Exhibit team didn't hesitate to grab it by the horn.

Iconic 'Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls' Rhino Finds Home at Ripley's Believe It or Not! World Entertainment

What makes this rhino prop iconic isn't just the fact that it was in a major Hollywood production. Let's be real, it's the scene. In a now-classic moment, Jim Carrey crawled out of the rhino's backside in the unforgettable "butt birth" scene, shocking tourists on safari after the cooling fan inside the mechanical rhino broke.

While shots of Jim Carrey inside the rhino were filmed on a soundstage, this full-size prop is the real deal, measuring over 10 feet from tip to tail. Don't get it twisted, this isn't just a prop shell. The rhino features a working interior complete with a chair, dashboard, and fan, which is still functional today.

"At Ripley's, we're always looking for pieces that make people double-take," said John Corcoran, Director of Exhibits for Ripley's Believe It or Not! World Entertainment. "This unforgettable prop is a bold piece of Hollywood history that perfectly embodies the spirit of Believe It or Not!"

It wasn't just the rhino scene making waves. Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls proved to be an even bigger hit than the original, earning more than $212 million at the global box office and securing Jim Carrey an MTV Movie Award for Best Comedic Performance.

Today, the rhino stands as the centerpiece of what many consider the film's most iconic sequence, and we don't plan to keep this legendary prop tucked away in our warehouse. The piece deserves an audience (and maybe even a photo op) - no ifs, ands, or butts about it.

For images courtesy of Prop Store Auction, click here.

Media Contact:
Suzanne Smagala-Potts
Senior Manager, Marketing and Communications
727-439-0136
smagala@ripleys.com

About Ripley's Believe It or Not! World Entertainment

Built on the foundation of a daily newspaper cartoon in 1918 - still in print today - Ripley's Believe It or Not! World Entertainment has grown to be a global leader in family entertainment with more than 100 attractions across nine countries. Along with Ripley's Believe It or Not!, Ripley's Aquariums, Great Wolf Lodge (Niagara Falls), Guinness World Records attractions, wax museums, traveling shows, miniature golf courses, mirror mazes, and more, the world of Ripley's continues to grow through exciting new experiences, and online content.

Ripley's Believe It or Not! World Entertainment is a proud member of The Jim Pattison Group, Canada's largest private company.

Learn more about Ripley's Believe It or Not! World Entertainment by visiting Ripleys.com and following on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

SOURCE: Ripley's Believe It or Not! World Entertainment



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/ripleys-acquires-iconic-ace-ventura-rhino-from-infamous-scene-1152559

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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