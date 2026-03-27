TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.: TGI ADBUZZ Presents: EARTH WEEK MIAMI

One Week. One Planet. One Movement.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2026 / TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP (OTC PINK:TSPG) , a leader in sustainable technology and environmental real estate development, through its specialized digital marketing subsidiary ADVENT BUZZ , is proud to present: A powerful wave of innovation, sustainability, and global collaboration will take centerstage as Earth Week Miami 2026 returns to South Florida. Hosted by The ECO Channel, Earth Week Miami is dedicated to advancing solutions for a healthier planet. The event brings together entrepreneurs, investors, scientists, media, artists, and environmental leaders to highlight innovations that can accelerate the transition toward a more sustainable future. All events are free to the public except the REEFLINE.

We thank our sponsors the City of Miami Beach, the GMCVB and LGBTQ Tourism, Clean Miami Beach, Volunteer Clean Up, East of Collins Realty & Expediting, Tours "R" Us, Normandy Fountain, REEFLINE, Diver's Paradise, BitBasel, The Sagamore Hotel, The Things Lab and Bibi Art Media Inc. for the Miami Beach activations.

Our Broward sponsors are Broward County, Marriott Hotel & Resorts, FPL, VNTR, CC Forum, UN Broward Chapter, DCOTA, Minority Business Development Agency, Florida Grand Opera and Planar. Our International Television & Broadcast Media partners: HubCast Media -Livestreamed in 30 countries, France TV Monde and SEM Radio - Live Podcast. The National Broadcast partners are Bloomberg Television along with local media Miami's Community News TV and Miamiartzine, in helping position Earth Week Miami as a global hub for sustainability, innovation, and eco-conscious tourism. This year we are honoring Dr. Jane Goodall & Tatiana Schlossberg for their conservation and environmental work.

Under the theme "One Week. One Planet. One Movement.", Earth Week Miami will showcase a series of thought-provoking panels, exhibitions, product launches, and cultural activations designed to inspire action and collaboration culminating in its flagship event on Earth Day April 22nd at the Design Center of the Americas (DCOTA) in Dania Beach, Florida.

"Earth Week Miami is about more than awareness-it's about solutions," said Michel Thomas, CEO and founder of The ECO Channel. "We are highlighting the ideas and technologies that can help build a cleaner, healthier, and more resilient future." Earth Week Miami - Event Schedule Broward Wednesday, April 22 DCOTA, Dania Beach/ 7:00 PM- 7:00 PM Opening celebration with panels, exhibitors, and high-level networking Admission & Parking: Free with RSVP. For registration and the full calendar of events go to: www.earthweekmiami.com Thursday, April 23 La Ferme, North Miami/ 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Immersive evening featuring music, dance, and regenerative experiences. Date Event Location Time Wed, April 22 Flagship Opening Celebration DCOTA, Dania Beach 1:00 PM - 7:00 PM Thu, April 23 Regenerative Evening (Music/Dance) La Ferme, North Miami 6:00 PM - 11:00 PM Fri, April 24 Art Deco Sustainability Tour Museum 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Fri, April 24 Earth Week Beach Cleanup Ocean Drive & 10th St 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Apr 24 - 25 Global Family Office Investment Summit Sunny Isles, FL Full Day Sat, April 25 REEFLINE Diving & Snorkeling Miami Beach Marina 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM Sun, April 26 Eco Swap & Closing Ceremony Normandy Fountain 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Friday, April 24 ArtDeco Sustainability Tour with George Neary and Tours "R" Us, Museum 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Earth Week Miami Beach Cleanup Ocean Drive & 10 th Street 5pm-7pm Wolfsonian Saturday, April 25th REEFLINE Diving & Snorkeling, Miami Beach Marina 8am-5pm BitBasel & Eco Tech at The Sagamore Hotel (Time TBD) Sunday, April 26 The Eco Swap and Closing Ceremony at Normandy Fountain Miami Beach 3-8pm The ECO Channel is proud to partner with Bibi Art Media Inc. and Brigitte Andrade, a beloved Miam i Beach personality and the visionary entrepreneur behind The Adventures of Bibi and Friends. Known for her remarkable ability to bring people together, Brigitte has leveraged her extensive network and influence to rally local stakeholders, businesses, and community leaders in support of Earth Week Miami. www.earthweekmiami.com, www.theecochannel.com Media Contact

Tel: (267) 978 6933

press@theecochannel.com About The ECO Channel https://www.theecochannel.com/ The ECO Channel is an online digital and streaming portal delivering news, entertainment, and education, to audiences worldwide. It is the first "green" TV Channel in the US reporting exclusively on sustainable and eco-friendly initiatives globally. The ECO Channel connects the dots by reporting on and providing high quality programming that educates, advocates and stimulates action for a healthier planet and a better, more sustainable future. https://www.theecochannel.com/ About TGI Solar Power Group Inc. TGI Solar Power Group Inc. is a diversified holding company dedicated to acquiring innovative patented technologies and designs that enhance the quality of life while respecting the planet. Through its focus on sustainable habitats and environmental research, TGI remains at the cutting edge of green innovation. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. Safe Harbor statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1965: Those statements contained herein which are not historical are forward-looking statements, and as such are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual operating results to materially differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, certain delays that are beyond the company's control, with respect to market. Contact:

Media Contact:

info@tgipower.com Provided by TGI and ECO CHANNEL www.earthweekmiami.com www.theecochannel.com Media Contact Tel:

(267) 978 6933

press@theecochannel.com SOURCE: TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/tgi-adbuzz-presents-earth-week-miami-1152448