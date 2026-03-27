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PR Newswire
27.03.2026 05:12 Uhr
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Hikvision Digital Technology: Hikvision to unveil multidimensional AIoT ecosystem at Hannover Messe 2026, redefining industrial safety and smart manufacturing

"Industrial digitalization powered by AIoT will fundamentally transform how manufacturers operate and grow," said Derek Yang, Vice President of Hikvision International Business Center. "We welcome industry leaders and decision-makers to visit our booth, where our team will showcase solutions that don't just monitor industrial operations-they predict, prevent, and optimize in real-time."

Hikvision will feature a robust suit of AIoT solutions addressing four critical business imperatives for modern industry.

1. Prevent workplace incidents before they happen

  • PPE compliance monitoring: AI-powered visual detection ensures workers adhere to personal protective equipment requirements in designated zones, eliminating safety violations and fostering a strong culture of compliance.
  • Gas leak detection: Advanced laser sensing technologies identify hazardous gas leaks at the earliest stage, preventing environmental contamination and protecting worker safety.

2. Eliminate unplanned downtime with predictive intelligence

  • Temperature anomaly detection: High-precision thermal imaging identifies abnormal heat patterns in machinery, allowing for intervention before costly production interruptions.
  • Discharge detection: Acoustic imaging technology pinpoints partial discharge and abnormal sounds through precise source localization, enabling 24/7 online monitoring that extends equipment lifespan and reduces maintenance costs.

3. Maximize productivity with intelligent visibility

  • Production line monitoring: High-frame-rate cameras deliver full-process visual monitoring and automated retrospective analysis, significantly improving troubleshooting efficiency and ensuring production line stability.
  • Smart meter reading: Macro cameras capture sharp, detailed meter images, enabling remote inspection to reduce operational costs and human error.

4. Achieve uncompromised quality control

  • Automated defect detection: Enhanced by large-scale AI models, Hikvision's X-ray inspection systems deliver superior detail enhancement and clearer defect visibility to safeguard product integrity and rigorous quality standards.
  • Silo volume measurement: Non-contact 3D millimeter-laser radar monitors material height and volume in storage silos accurately, optimizing inventory management and supply chain efficiency.

Visit Hikvision at Hannover Messe 2026

Date: April 20-24, 2026
Location: Messegelände, D-30521 Hannover, Germany
Booth: Hall 27-G84

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2943856/Hikvision_unveil_multidimensional_AIoT_ecosystem_Hannover_Messe_2026.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hikvision-to-unveil-multidimensional-aiot-ecosystem-at-hannover-messe-2026-redefining-industrial-safety-and-smart-manufacturing-302726967.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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