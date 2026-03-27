In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.China's TOPCon M10 solar cell prices fell for a third consecutive week, tracking declines in upstream polysilicon and wafer prices as production costs continued to ease. Demand remained bearish, with market participants still assessing the price outlook ahead of the April 1 cancellation of China's export tax rebate on solar products. According to the OPIS Global Solar Markets Report released on March 24, Free-On-Board (FOB) China TOPCon M10 cell prices fell ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...