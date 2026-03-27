Bodycote Plc - Directorate change
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 27
27 March 2026
Bodycote plc
Directorate Change
Bodycote, the world's leading provider of heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services, hereby notifies that Cynthia Gordon, has informed the Board of her intention to step down as Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee. Cynthia will leave the Board in due course, but no later than 26 September 2026. A search to replace Cynthia is in progress.
For further information, please contact:
Bodycote plc
Jim Fairbairn, Chief Executive Officer
Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer
Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations
Tel: +44 1625 505300
FTI Consulting
Richard Mountain
Edward Knight
Tel: +44 20 3727 1340