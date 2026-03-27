Bodycote Plc - Directorate change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 27

27 March 2026

Bodycote plc

Directorate Change

Bodycote, the world's leading provider of heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services, hereby notifies that Cynthia Gordon, has informed the Board of her intention to step down as Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee. Cynthia will leave the Board in due course, but no later than 26 September 2026. A search to replace Cynthia is in progress.

For further information, please contact:



Bodycote plc

Jim Fairbairn, Chief Executive Officer

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Edward Knight

Tel: +44 20 3727 1340