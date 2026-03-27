Battery X Metals Announces Corporate Awareness Engagements

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 27, 2026 / Battery X Metals Inc. (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW0, WKN:A41RJF)("Battery X Metals" or the "Company") an energy transition resource exploration and technology company, announces that it has engaged certain arm's length service providers to provide digital marketing and investor awareness services to increase market awareness of the Company and its business.

U.S. Engagement

The Company has entered into an agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 26, 2026, with i2i Marketing Group, LLC ("i2i Marketing") to provide digital marketing and investor awareness services. The engagement is expected to commence on April 1, 2026, and will continue for a period of three (3) months, or until the Initial Media Budget (as defined below) has been fully expended, whichever occurs first (the "Initial Term")

Under the terms of the Agreement, i2i Marketing will provide corporate marketing and investor awareness services, including content creation management, author sourcing, project management, and media distribution. The services are designed to increase investor awareness of the Company and attract potential new investors through various digital channels.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has agreed to a total creation and media distribution budget of US$300,000 (approximately CAD $413,000) (the "Initial Media Budget"), which is non-refundable upon execution. This amount includes US$50,000 (approximately CAD $68,800) previously paid by the Company pursuant to a content creation agreement dated December 16, 2025, with the remaining balance of US$250,000 (approximately CAD $344,000) payable upon execution of the Agreement and allocated toward digital marketing and advertising spend. Following the Initial Term, the Agreement may continue on a month-to-month basis pursuant to mutually agreed supplemental insertion orders.

The Company will not issue any securities to i2i Marketing as compensation for its services under the Agreement. i2i Marketing is an arm's length party to the Company. To the knowledge of the Company, as of the date of the Agreement, i2i Marketing and its principals, directly and indirectly, hold 20,000 common shares, 20,000 common share purchase warrants, 15,000 restricted share units (RSUs), and 15,000 stock options of the Company. i2i Marketing contact information: Joe Grubb, 1107 Key Plaza #222, Key West, FL 33040, USA; Tel: 312-725-3843; Email: contact@i2illc.com .

European Engagement

The Company has engaged bullVestor Medien GmbH ("bullVestor") to provide marketing services for a period of one (1) month (the "Term"), commencing on April 1, 2026.

bullVestor is arm's length to the Company. Under the terms of the engagement, bullVestor will be responsible for strategic planning, procurement and implementation of native advertising campaigns across premium financial advertising networks, as well as overseeing progress and reporting on results throughout the campaign. The objective of the engagement is to increase awareness of the Company and its business among the European investment community.

The Company has agreed to pay bullVestor a total fee of €165,000 (approximately CAD $263,000) payable upon commencement of the engagement. No stock options are being granted to bullVestor under the terms of the engagement. To the knowledge of the Company, at the time of the engagement, bullVestor and its principals, directly or indirectly, do not own any common shares or other securities of the Company. bullVestor contact information: Helmut Pollinger, Gutenhofen 4, 4300 St. Valentin, Österreich, +43 7435 54077-0, kontakt@bullvestor.at .

Belanger Project

The Company also announces that, further to its news release dated February 11, 2026, it has completed the sale of its Belanger Project pursuant to the terms previously disclosed therein. The transaction has now closed and all conditions precedent have been satisfied.

About Battery X Metals Inc.

Battery X Metals (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW0, WKN:A41RJF) is an energy transition resource exploration and technology company committed to advancing domestic battery and critical metal resource exploration and developing next-generation proprietary technologies. Taking a diversified, 360° approach to the battery metals industry, the Company focuses on exploration, lifespan extension, and recycling of lithium-ion batteries and battery materials. For more information, visit batteryxmetals.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Massimo Bellini Bressi, Director

For further information, please contact:

Massimo Bellini Bressi

Chief Executive Officer

Email: mbellini@batteryxmetals.com

Tel: (604) 694-9823

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the anticipated commencement, timing, scope, and duration of the Company's marketing engagements with i2i Marketing Group, LLC and bullVestor Medien GmbH; the expected services to be provided under such engagements; the anticipated reach, implementation, and effectiveness of digital marketing and investor awareness campaigns, including email marketing initiatives, online advertising across Google, Bing, Yahoo, and other digital platforms, and native advertising campaigns across European financial networks; the expected benefits of such engagements, including increased market awareness of the Company and its business and the potential to attract new investors; the Company's investor relations, capital markets, and corporate awareness objectives. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections that are believed to be reasonable as of the date of this news release. However, such statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the ability of i2i Marketing and bullVestor to perform the services contemplated under their respective engagements; variability in the effectiveness, reach, and engagement of marketing and advertising campaigns; the timing and execution of such campaigns; changes in market conditions, investor sentiment, or capital markets generally; regulatory requirements and compliance considerations applicable to investor awareness and promotional activities; the Company's ability to satisfy its payment obligations under the engagements; the availability of capital; and general economic, financial, market, and geopolitical conditions. Forward-looking statements reflect management's beliefs, assumptions, and expectations only as of the date of this news release and are not guarantees of future performance. There can be no assurance that the marketing engagements will achieve their intended objectives, that increased investor awareness or investor participation will result, or that the Company will realize any particular benefit from the activities described herein. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and are encouraged to consult the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca for additional risk factors and further information.

SOURCE: Battery X Metals

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/battery-x-metals-announces-corporate-awareness-engagements-1152595