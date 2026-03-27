HONG KONG, Mar 27, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - HIGHLIGHTS:- Total gross billings amounted to approximately RMB3,955.0 million, representing an increase of approximately 12.8% from approximately RMB3,505.9 million for the corresponding period.- Total revenue was approximately RMB3,430.1 million, representing an increase of approximately 48.7% from approximately RMB2,306.0 million for the corresponding period.- The profit attributable to Shareholders of the Group was approximately RMB921.8 million, representing an increase of approximately 238.5% from approximately RMB272.4 million for the corresponding period.- Non-HKFRS adjusted profit for the year (excluding the share-based compensation expenses) was approximately RMB1,022.5 million, representing an increase of approximately 191.8% from approximately RMB350.5 million for the corresponding period.- Taking into account the financial and cash flow positions of the Group, the Board recommends the payment of a final dividend of approximately HKD168.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, representing HKD0.36 per share (in cash), and the proposed final dividend is subject to consideration and approval by Shareholders at the AGM.JF SmartInvest Holdings Ltd (the 'Company'; together with its subsidiaries, the "Group" or 'we') is pleased to announce its consolidated annual results for the year ended December 31, 2025 (the 'Reporting Period'). During the Reporting Period, leveraging its 'technology + investment research' dualdrive strategy, the Group achieved outstanding performance. Supported by robust cash flow and profitability, the Board has proposed a final dividend of HK$0.36 per share, bringing the total dividend for the full year to approximately HK$407.4 million when combined with the interim dividend already paid, reflecting its commitment to delivering returns to shareholders.Strong Financial Performance with Substantial Profitability ImprovementDuring the Reporting Period, the Group continued to advance product innovation, AI applications, and investment research capabilities, driving solid growth across its business. Total revenue for the year reached RMB3,430.1 million, representing a YOY increase of 48.7%. Gross profit amounted to RMB2,821.0 million, up 48.9% YOY, while the gross profit margin remained at a high level of 82.2%, indicating the favourable economies of scale and earnings quality of the Group's business model.In terms of profitability, profit attributable to equity shareholders surged by 238.5% YOY to RMB921.8 million. Excluding sharebased compensation expenses, nonHKFRS adjusted profit for the year reached RMB1,022.5 million, representing a YOY increase of 191.8%, fully demonstrating the effective strategy execution and market adaptability of the Group.The Group places great emphasis on shareholder returns. The Board recommends the payment of a final dividend of approximately HKD168.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, representing HKD0.36 per share (in cash). Together with the interim dividend of approximately HK$238.9 million already distributed, the total dividend for 2025 will amount to approximately HK$407.4 million. The steady dividend policy fully reflects the Group's ample cash reserves and its firm confidence in future development prospects.Continued Optimisation of Product Matrix and Enhancement of Diversified Service SystemDuring the Reporting Period, the Group continued to build a diversified product matrix, enriching its product portfolio in response to different customer needs. VIP productsStock Navigator, Super Investorwere steadily optimized, with the addition of several quantitative products and AIpowered products. We also launched a 24/7 AI intelligent customer service system, which significantly improved service efficiency. The live streaming system was upgraded, with sessions increasing by 36% YOY and average daily unique viewers exceeding 100,000.Relying on an integrated 'AI + content + service + tools' solution, the Enjoy-Stock Pad recorded net sales volume exceeding 75,000 units during the Reporting Period. The Jiuyao Stocks launched over 80 lightweight products, converting professional investment research capabilities into standardised products. The SmartInvest APP completed its strategic transformation from a tool to a platform, with monthly active users increasing by more than 40% YOY and the 30day retention rate remaining above 50%.The Group further enhanced its product matrix with two new products, Decision Master and Startier Services, filling the gap in the midtier product system and enabling a seamless trading service experience. Decision Master focuses on three AI+ investment research modules - themes, value investing and quantification - comprehensively enhances investment decision-making capabilities of individual investors. Startier Services collaborates with multiple securities brokerages and partners to create a fully integrated closed-loop ecosystem of'tools-services-trading', serving over 50,000 users during the Reporting Period.Guided by Technological Innovation, Striving Towards 'Investment Advisory Intelligent Agent 2.0'The Group regards innovation and technological R&D as its core driving force, accelerating its transformation towards 'digital intelligence', and advancing towards the era of 'investment advisory intelligent agent 2.0'. During the Reporting Period, R&D expenses amounted to approximately RMB356 million, with R&D personnel reaching 624, a YOY increase of approximately 42.8%. The Group held 158 software copyrights and patents in AI, big data and product features, with 22 new items added on a year-on-year basis.The self-developed FinSphere Agent Large Model Assistant V3.0 passed the Large Model Assistant Functionality Completeness Test conducted by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, becoming the first large-model application in the securities industry. During the Reporting Period, it served approximately 664,000 customers with cumulative services of 22.58 million. The digital intelligent investment robo-advisor 'Jiu Ge' served approximately 600,000 customers with cumulative services exceeding 19 million. The Group also launched stock diagnosis intelligent agent 4.0, AI Xiaoce Q&A assistant, and established an intelligent compliance and risk control platform covering the entire business workflow, indicating that the group's AI capabilities have gradually been implemented in core scenarios.To strengthen its technological foundation, the Group established a technology subsidiary, Jiufang Zhiqing, and set its foothold in 'Shanghai Foundation Model Innovation Center', China's first large model innovation ecosystem community. The subsidiary serves as the Group's core AI vehicle for operating a native service technology system, promoting the deep application of AI in scenarios such as investment research, investor education, and risk control.DeepRooted Investment Research as the Cornerstone, Adhering to BuyerSide Advisory and Deepening the '1+N' Investment Research SystemThe Group continues to deepen its '1 research institute and N business lines' investment research system, with the JF Financial Research Institute as investment research hub. The Institute has established a pyramidal-structured professional talent echelon led by Chief Economist Dr. Xiao Lisheng, comprising 4 experts, 8 superIPs and 128 professionals. As of the end of the Reporting Period, the Group had 576 employees holding securities investment advisory qualifications and 2,628 employees holding securities practitioners, maintains a leading team scale and structure in the industry.During the Reporting Period, The Institute conducted more than 300 research activities, covering more than 2,000 listed companies. The Institute authored approximately 1,200 indepth research reports and 45 sets of thematic courses with a total duration of 2,000 minutes, continuously enhancing the professional capabilities of buyer-side consultants.MultiDimensional, FullFunnel Traffic Operation to Unlock New Growth DimensionsDriven by AI technology, the Group positions refined MCNbased traffic operations as a central hub connecting users with its business, building an integrated, synergistic omni-channel traffic ecosystem comprising 'public-domain MCN (multi-platform) + private-domain + proprietary APP'. On the technological front, the Group applied AIGC to restructure content production, shifting from manual creation to 'humanmachine collaboration' model, and established a data flywheel integrating -advertising data, model training and operational automation'. During the Reporting Period, the Group consolidated its leading position on online short-video and live streaming platforms' operations, established a multiplatform coordinated traffic matrix, and developed a multitiered, highquality content ecosystem. It also pioneered ecommerce models for the EnjoyStock Pad and AppStore models for the APP, driving deep integration between traffic operations and product features.Future OutlookMr. Chen Wenbin, chairman of the Board and chief executive officer of JF SmartInvest Holdings Ltd, said: 'In 2025, we remained committed to the dualdrive strategy of 'technology + investment research'. Not only did we achieve leapfrog growth in performance, but we also successfully led the industry into the era of 'Investment Advisor Agent 2.0'. Leveraging artificial intelligence and big data technologies, we developed AI products such as the JF Robo-Advisor, FinSphere Agent and FinSphere Report, achieving industryleading innovations and scenariobased applications, helping users accomplish the critical transition from 'cognitive improvement' to 'decision optimisation'. At the same time, we transformed our professional investment research capabilities into easily accessible lightweight services, realising a strategic shift 'from tool to platform'. We uphold the principles of rational investing, value investing and longterm investing, assisting clients in developing sound investment philosophies.'In the future, the Group will focus on four key strategic dimensions. First, deepening AIdriven empowerment across all scenarios, accelerating the iteration of AI agents and their commercialisation on the consumer side, and driving the Group's digital and intelligent transformation. Second, leveraging Forthright Securities and Forthright Capital's licenses, advancing the globalisation strategy by exporting the Jiufang's core models, accelerating overseas business expansion. Meanwhile, promoting license upgrading and strategic investment layout to further improve the construction of digital asset infrastructure. Third, strengthening productdriven business diversification and synergies, deepening cooperation with licensed financial institutions such as securities brokerages, and building a service closed loop covering preinvestment, ininvestment and postinvestment. Fourth, continuing to optimize the customer operation system, unlocking the value of traffic through fullfunnel traffic initiatives, and achieving longterm customer retention. We are dedicated to making investing simpler and more professional while enhancing investors' sense of fulfillment in investment and wealth management.'About JF SmartInvest Holdings Ltd (Stock Code: 9636)JF SmartInvest Holdings Ltd is a new generation stock investment assistant. The Company is engaged in the provision of equity investment instruments, securities investment advisory, investor education and other services to individual investors. The products include stock quote software, the AI Stock Machine, Stock Navigator, Super Investor and Jiuyao Stocks. The Company adopts the technology + investment research model, develops JF Robo-Advisor, FinSphere Agent, FinSphere Report and other products based on artificial intelligence (AI) and big data technology, which are applied to the industry in terms of innovative practice and scenario application.For enquiries, please contact:Financial PR (HK) LimitedEmail: ir@financialpr.hkTel: 852 2610 0846Fax: 852 2610 0842Source: JF SmartInvest Holdings LtdCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.