Researchers in Turkey optimized electrospray cooling for PV panels, achieving optimal power output with minimal water use and a compact, energy-efficient setup. Their study identified irradiance, flow rate, voltage, and nozzle distance as ideal parameters.A research team from Turkey's Artvin Çoruh University has investigated the optimal parameters for cooling PV panels with electrospray. This cooling technology, demonstrated by the same team in an earlier study, uses high voltage to turn liquid into fine, charged droplets that efficiently remove heat from a surface. That is, as the electric field ...

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